10 Hair and Beauty Trends That’ll Be Big This Spring, According to Pinterest

We've purchased our claw clips (they're back!), tried a probiotic sheet mask, and rocked a messy bun like Meghan Markle. Thanks to Pinterest, though, we now have even more information about the latest hair and makeup trends making waves on social media. See below for 10 ways Pinterest users are saving and searching for the upcoming spring season.

The trend: Glossy eyeshadows

The dewy look is in, and the trend has officially found its way to your eyelids. Instead of classic matte or glittery tones, Pinterest users are opting for a glossy eyeshadow. If you’re looking for inspiration, Kevyn Aucoin’s The Exotique Diamond Eye Gloss ($38; sephora.com) is perfect for this style. You can wear it on its own for a neutral, shiny shade, or layer on your favorite shadow to give your lids a glossy glow.

The trend: Stamp eyeliners

To add wow factor to your eye makeup, try stamping on a shape (or two). We’re loving this Lottie Stamp Liner Duo ($9; asos.com), which is the ultimate combo of classic and modern. On one side, you get the standard gel liner, and on the other, there’s a star stamp. Best of both beauty worlds.

The trend: Blush contouring

Enhancing your cheekbones just got easier. Make your blush and bronzer a tag team with this contouring technique. RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek ($36; dermstore.com) is incredibly creamy and blendable, making it an ideal pairing with your go-to bronzer. Or opt for Fenty Beauty’s Match Stix Trio ($54; sephora.com), which help conceal, contour and highlight.

The trend: Smudgy smacker

The idea behind this particular trend is finding a matte lipstick that provides a subtle shade of color to your lips. Our favorite? Glossier’s Generation G ($18; glossier.com), which promises to give you "the look and finish of just-blotted lipstick." Yes, please.

The trend: Face mists

Hydrate skin with a soothing face mist, like the cult favorite Mario Badescu Facial Spray ($14; amazon.com). The small bottle is packed with aloe herbs and rosewater, so you’ll feel fresh and ready to take on the day.

The trend: Cat eye nails

This fun nail trend started in high fashion, and now it’s on Pinterest. People are loving this effect, which shows a gleaming line through each nail. Adding geometric shapes, rhinestones, and more enhance the unique style.

The trend: Low side parts

It’s time to push your part even farther to the side with the latest hair styling trend. Celebrities like Jessica Alba, Amanda Seyfried, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are just a few of the stars who have parted with their natural parts.

The trend: Headbands

Scrunchies are making a comeback, and so are headbands. Accessorize your hairstyle with something fun, like the Gingham Bow Headband from Cara ($22; nordstrom.com), or add a touch of glamour with the brand’s Pleated Turban Head Wrap ($22; nordstrom.com).

The trend: Platinum blonde

It looks like blondes are bound to have more fun this spring. Pinterest shared that users are searching for different ways to lighten their locks Marilyn Monroe-style. Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Lawrence have all tried it out. Are you next?

The trend: Short bangs

If you’re trying to come up with a new spring chop, these short bangs might be for you. Emma Watson debuted her new ‘do at a event earlier this year, ringing in 2018 with some fresh hairstyle inspiration.