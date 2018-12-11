10 Beauty Trends That Will Be Huge in 2019, According to Pinterest

So many unexpected beauty trends—from flannel hair to cleansing oils to jade rollers—took 2018 by storm. But believe it or not, 2019 is going to be jam-packed with even more glitz and glamour. Can you handle it? Pinterest, a destination for self-care inspiration, just released their list of the top beauty trends they predict will be huge in the upcoming year. Scroll for a first look into the trends you'll be seeing over the next twelve months. We're already pinning our favorites!

The trend: Bakuchiol

Buzzy skincare superhero bakuchiol (pronounced "back-uh-heel") is a natural, gentler alternative to retinol that can help prevent fine lines and wrinkles, improve pigmentation, and boost firmness. For sensitive skin, we love Biossance Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum ($78; sephora.com), a lightweight formula that packs the benefits of retinol without irritating skin. We're also fans of Olehenriksen Goodnight Glow Retin-ALT Sleeping Crème ($55; sephora.com), which works to exfoliate and hydrate to fight signs of aging while you snooze.

The trend: Standout pouts

Kiss your clear glosses and nude lip colors buh-bye! Vivacious, statement lips are gaining momentum for 2019, and why not? A colorful pout is a quick, stylish way to amp up a bare-faced look with a pop of color for the office or happy hour. A favorite among Health editors, Milk Makeup Lip Color ($22; sephora.com) promises a bold, punchy demi-matte kisser. If you're color indecisive, the Bareminerals Go Bold or Go Bare Kit ($18; sephora.com) has a trio of liquid matte lipsticks that deliver high pigment color without drying out your lips.

The trend: 50 shades of gray

If you've been on the fence on growing out your gray hair, this just might be the year to commit, since natural, silver locks are trending for 2019. Already rocking your grays? Keep your tresses healthy and shiny by using a sulfate-free shampoo, like wallet-friendly Aveeno Pure Renewal Shampoo with Seaweed Extract ($6; amazon.com). If you're not quite ready to ditch the dye and embrace your grays, that's OK, too! There are a ton of amazing beauty products that will keep your color-treated hair looking its very best. Our pick is Olaplex Hair Perfector ($28; amazon.com), a once-a-week treatment to repair damaged hair and broken bonds. Just comb the product through your hair from roots to ends and let it sit for 10 minutes before rinsing.

The trend: Baby bangs

While saying adios to another year can be bittersweet, charging into the new year with a fresh start is exciting. Debut a new you and a new 'do in 2019 with cropped bangs a la Audrey Hepburn. Super short fringe is seriously trending for the new year, and bangs look great on just about anyone. If baby bangs are too dramatic for your taste, consult our guide for the best bangs for your face shape and book an appointment with your hairdresser, stat.

The trend: Powder dipped nails

First week chipped nails are the worst! Enter: powder dipped nails. Not only do they solve the problem of ruined polish, but they are also easy and pain-free to remove, and last longer than traditional gels (up to a month, seriously!). But monthly manis at a professional nail salon can be heavy on your wallet. An at-home solution, like DipWell Dipping Nail Starter Kit ($40; amazon.com), can give you beautiful nails (30 sets of stunning nails, to be exact) that will last three to six weeks without chipping. Also good? DipWell nails can be easily soaked off in 15 minutes.

The trend: Natural lash lifts

People are giving their eyelashes a lift with natural solutions like castor oil, grapeseed oil, and aloe vera to draw attention to their peepers. We love Live Fraiche USDA Organic Castor Oil for Eyelashes and Eyebrows ($15; amazon.com) to help lengthen and strengthen lashes, and DHC Eyelash Tonic ($14; dermstore.com) to condition and nourish lashes with olive oil and aloe vera. Until you get the lashes of your dreams, lash-boosting mascara like drugstore steal L'Oreal Paris Voluminous False Fiber Lashes Mascara ($6; amazon.com) has tiny brush-on fibers to add length and thickness in seconds.

The trend: Witch hazel

While it may sound straight out of Hocus Pocus, using old-school products like witch hazel for skincare is going to be very popular for 2019. Calming components and antioxidants in witch hazel can help soothe bug bites and stings, and rashes from poison ivy or oak. It's also thought to aid acne, oily skin, puffy eyes, and sunburn. We love Dr. Hauschka Facial Toner ($37; dermstore.com), a featherlight mist made of a combination of witch hazel and anthyllis to promote healing and refine the appearance of pores. A more affordable option (and a cult favorite on Amazon) is Thayers Alcohol-free Rose Petal Witch Hazel with Aloe Vera ($9; amazon.com), which gently cleanses and moisturizes skin, thanks to a combo of witch hazel and aloe vera.

The trend: Glossy makeup

From slick lids to lips, nothing highlights your features better than a little gloss (wink). Lips are a piece of cake, but nailing dewy eyes sounds a bit trickier. Lucky for you, we've got a super easy tutorial for glossy eyeshadow to help you get the "wet" look. Just prime lids with theBalm Put A Lid On It Eyelid Primer ($17; amazon.com), apply your favorite eyeshadow (this one from Urban Decay has a ton of rose-hued neutrals), and layer with a gloss, like Maybelline Lip Studio Shine Shot Lip Topcoat ($6; amazon.com). You can also use regular old lip gloss as both eyeshadow and a lip tint by itself. (Tip: If you don't have gloss handy, lip balm works, too!)

The trend: Almond-shaped nails

The next time your manicurist asks if you want "square or rounded" nails, the answer is "almond, please." Believe it or not, the new nail shape for 2019 is named for the soft, rounded shape of the nut. If you want to showcase the latest almond trend, hold off on hitting the nail salon until you've built a strong base. The last thing you want is a chipped or broken nail after shelling out the money for a mani (*face palm*). Check out our dermatologist-approved ways to get stronger nails here.

The trend: Liquid exfoliators

We'll do just about anything for brighter, smoother skin. Liquid exfoliators? Hell, why not. Unlike the gritty scrubs you used to use, these trendy exfoliants have water-like texture and gently lift dead skin from the surface so there's nothing left to clog pores through chemical exfoliation. While "chemical" sounds scary, don't let it fool you. Our beauty editor's favorite liquid exfoliator is Glossier Solution Exfoliating Skin Perfector ($24; glossier.com), which is packed with soothing aloe, hydrating glycerin, and calming niacinimide.

The trend: Lilac locks

Flaunt-worthy lilac locks are about to take over your social media feed come 2019, and we don't hate it at all! The soft pastel hair color will brighten dreary, cold winter days and is a playful choice for spring and summer. Feeling bold? Dye you hair an all-over shade of rich lilac. But if you prefer a more subtle change, ask your stylist to seamlessly paint lilac on your strands through balayage. Just remember to use a shampoo for color-treated hair to keep your locks healthy, shiny, and vibrant.

