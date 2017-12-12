10 Beauty Trends That Will Be Huge in 2018, According to Pinterest

From mulled wine hair to rose gold lipstick to snail mucus skincare, there's been no shortage of interesting beauty trends in 2017. In 2018, get ready for even more glamour: Pinterest recently released their list of the top beauty trends they predict will be big in the upcoming year. Below, a sneak peek of the trends you’ll be seeing over the next twelve months—get ready to start pinning your favorites!

The trend: Next-level lashes

'Tis the season to be lashy—2018 will be all about amping up eyes with eyelashes that make a statement. Lacking in the lash department? Not to worry: There are plenty of options to boost your fringe. We love lash-boosting mascaras such as By Terry Mascara Terrybly ($48; nordstrom.com), which contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid and collagen to aid in future growth. Another option: L'Oreal Paris Voluminous False Fiber Lashes Mascara ($6; amazon.com) has tiny brush-on fibers to add length and thickness in seconds.

The trend: Beauty oils

The days of oil-phobia are long gone. Hair oils have become a go-to for adding smoothness and shine to unruly strands, such as the Verb Ghost Oil ($16; sephora.com) and multipurpose oils like Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil ($32; sephora.com).

Hesitant about adding oils into your routine? A cleansing oil is a great place to start. BareMinerals Oil Obsessed Total Cleansing Oil ($30; sephora.com) dissolves makeup and dirt with ease and works well for all skin types—yes, even oily skin!

The trend: 50 shades of you

The internet went crazy for Rihanna’s debut makeup line Fenty Beauty, especially the impressive 40-shade range of her Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($34; sephora.com). Not only was the formula fantastic, but virtually all of Rihanna’s fans were able to find a suitable shade for their exact skin tone. As a result, we expect to see more and more beauty brands adding a wider range of shades in upcoming launches. Here’s hoping for more fabulous launches with complexion-matching color ranges in 2018.

The trend: What about the bob?

If you opted for a bob or lob this year, 2018 is the year you might consider either growing it out or cutting it even shorter. Extreme styles (think long, shiny hair or pixie cuts) are poised to take over in the upcoming year, according to Pinterest. Need a little help growing out your shorter cut? We recently asked real women with super-long, gorgeous hair exactly what they do to keep their locks strong and stunning.

The trend: Graphic nail designs

If you’re not a fan of neon brights but still love a fun mani, this nail trend for 2018 is right up your alley. Negative space, geometric prints, and minimalist accent nails will be more popular than ever. And while the patterns might seem daunting, we promise the less-is-more approach really works for this trend.

No need to stock up on tons of polish—a go-to black like Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear Nail Color in Blackout ($3; amazon.com) and a great nude like Deborah Lippmann Undressed Nude Nail Polish Set ($34; sephora.com) can help you master the look. When it’s time to get designing, a liquid latex barrier painted around the nails makes cleanup a breeze; simply apply around the nail, polish to your heart’s content, and peel off the dried latex to reveal a clean fingertip framing your design. Magique Second Skin ($11; amazon.com) is a perfect option for beginner nail artists.

The trend: Bright eyes

Bright eyeshadow and vibrant liner are going to be all the rage, and you’re in luck: we’ve got tons of tutorials to help you get the look. Bold blue, sunny yellow, fiery orange, even full rainbow lids are totally acceptable for a night out. Snag the Sephora Collection Sephora PRO Editorial Palette ($68; sephora.com) and never be without a specific color in your collection.

The trend: This is how we roll

Ever tried a facial roller? They started to gain traction among beauty insiders this past year, but will become more mainstream in 2018. To de-puff and tighten pores, many are turning to ice rollers like Esarora Ice Roller for Fae & Eye ($12; amazon.com), which can be kept in the freezer and gently rolled on the face to soothe and prep tired skin. We also love Good Vibez Jade Roller ($25; amazon.com) and Rolling Beauty Rose Quartz Roller ($24; amazon.com).

The trend: All-in-one kits

Not a fan of guesswork when it comes to your beauty routine? Curated makeup kits that include "starter" products to help you test a brand's bestsellers are making things a little easier. Charlotte Tilbury Look in a Palette ($75; nordstrom.com) has three eye shadows, two blushers, a bronzer, and a highlighter all in one sleek palette; Glossier Phase 2 Set ($40; glossier.com) contains three of their bestselling products, Boy Brow eyebrow gel, Stretch Concealer, and Generation G matte lip in the color of your choice. Another favorite: Tarte Limited-Edition Treasure Box Collectors Set ($59; sephora.com), which features 24 eye shadows, two blushers, two bronzers, one highlighter, an eyeliner, a mascara, and a lip paint—talk about bang for your buck!

The trend: Lip tints

Get ready to say goodbye to matte lipsticks and hello to lip stains. Unlike gloss or lipstick, stains quite literally leave pigment on your lips for long-lasting color that fades naturally over time. Our favorite tints: Milk Makeup Oil Lip Stain ($18; sephora.com) promises a high-shine finish, while Benefit Posie Cheek and Lip Stain ($30; sephora.com) both as a long-lasting blush and a lip color. For a drugstore alternative with a natural finish, Revlon ColorBurst Balm Stain ($10; target.com) comes in nine kissable shades.

The trend: Wet and wild hair

The latest hair trends are inspired by all things rocker chic, from messy, bedhead waves to super-slick styles. For the latter, grab a styling product like Got2b Ultra Glued Styling Gel ($9; amazon.com) and comb hair back for a celeb-approved wet look. For perfectly imperfect waves, we recommend stocking up on a good curling wand to create a look with a little more precision.