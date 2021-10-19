Kosas advertises this find as "concealer meets eye cream," and going by the ingredient list, that's just the case. It features caffeine to take down puffiness and dark circles, hyaluronic acid and peptides to add a plumping, anti-aging angle, and arnica and panthenol to calm redness and blemishes. "This is by far the best concealer I've tried," one impressed person wrote. "It's such a dream under the eyes. It does a good job covering blemishes as well, and doesn't make them look crusty and dried out like other concealers." It also comes in 28 different shades across neutral, pink, olive, golden, peach, and red undertones, so finding a match is doable for everyone.