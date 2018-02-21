Women All Over the Internet Are Sharing Photos of Their Noses—Here’s Why

One journalist is using her voice—and nose—to spread a message about beauty standards and self-acceptance. Radhika Sanghani is hoping women will join her in a new campaign, #sideprofileselfie. If enough women post pictures of their profiles, Sanghani hopes her campaign will “break the big nose taboo,” as she called it.

“I feel like the only taboo that hasn’t been broken is the big nose, and it’s not right,” Sanghani wrote in “Reclaiming the Side Profile,” an article she recently penned for Grazia. In the article, she made the case for broadening the body positive movement so it included nose size and shape as well.

“We've seen the unfiltered spotty skin, the stretch marks, the cellulite and the body hair all being reclaimed as our own and beautiful online," she explained. "But noses are still hidden in subtle head tilts and awkward poses. We need change. It’s why I’m using this article to launch the #sideprofileselfie.”

Sanghani's call for women to make body peace with their noses clearly resonated on the Internet. Since her article was posted last week, the hashtag has gone viral, and commenters are adding their voices and insisting on change.

“My nose chin combo means I always avoid a #sideprofileselfie this campaign is needed!” one respondent shared on Twitter.

“I’ve never ever put a photo online of my side profile before because its made me self conscious everyday for as long as I can remember,” another revealed. “But you know what, BIG NOSES ARE OKAY although tweeting this is scary.”

“I’ve always hated my large nose and it’s bump. After a fracture in my late teens the asymmetry of my nose only became worse,” tweeted one woman. “This photo was one of many from my wedding day that I couldn’t bear to look at. It’s time to start loving our faces the way they are!”

Another woman proclaimed that having a “strong nose” is positively royal, using Princess Margaret as an example.

Sanghani knows exactly how these commenters feel. Because she was self-conscious of her own nose for so long, she refused to be photographed from the side. But after launching this campaign, she’s come to love her nose—despite what beauty standards dictate.

“My theory is beauty standards have lauded small noses over big ones because they fit in with the idea of women being delicate, dainty and not taking up space,” Sanghani wrote. “But we’re not. We’re bold, strong, and we can take up as much space as we want, even with our bodies.”