Peeps Doing Yoga, Green Beauty Tips, and 5 Ways Parents Are Sabotaging Their Kids' Health

- Ditch the overflowing makeup bag this Earth Day in favor of these surprising green beauty tips. [DailySpark]
- Cicadas—known for their loud, if not beautiful, song—may actually help ease a sore throat. [Fox News Health]
- Eco-friendly fabrics are naturally breathable, making them the perfect fit for workout gear. Here’s what you need to know about a few exercise-friendly materials. [FitSugar]
- The average chocolate-chip cookie can account for an ungodly amount of your daily calories and fat. Not these babies. With dark chocolate and whole wheat, they clock in at only 80 calories apiece. [Vital Juice]
- Sure, no one likes pit stains, but would you go to extremes to never sweat again? Some people are turning to a new surgery to get the stinky problem under control. [HuffPo]
- If you’re going to indulge in some jelly beans and chocolate bunnies this weekend, at least get moving, like these Peeps doing yoga. [Vitamin G]
- Try this foolproof test to tell if eggs are past their expiration date. [Fox News iMag]
- Parents notoriously rate themselves as healthy role models for their children, and yet one-third of U.S. kids are overweight or obese. Here are five ways parents are sabotaging their kids’ health, sometimes without even knowing it. [TIME Healthland]