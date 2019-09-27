Here's a quick confession you didn't ask for: I don't wear foundation—not because I don't need it (shout-out to the acne cluster on my chin that never seems to clear up), but because I am Lazy with a capital "L."

So, on days when I feel like I need a little extra coverage, I'll cover up a few spots and my under-eye bags with some concealer (on my train ride to work...I mentioned that I'm Lazy right?) and get on with my day—or at least that's what I did, until I discovered Paula's Choice Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense Moisturizer with SPF 30 ($33; amazon.com). moisturizer.

Full disclosure: I snagged the tinted moisturizer at a recent beauty sale at myt office (one small perk of working in the magazine industry), because I'm 100% not going to buy something new at full price without knowing if I'll like it. But reader, let me tell you, I was pleasantly surprised.

This all-in-one moisturizer has the holy trinity of elements I look for in a daily moisturizers: sunscreen, anti-aging ingredients, and a sheer, slightly-tinted finish. It basically takes two or three steps out of a typical morning skincare routine, which makes it perfect for someone like me who literally wakes up after hitting snooze four or five times, washes her face, then sprints to work.

Another bonus: I can put it on (quickly!) in the morning with just my fingers—no blender or brush required—and it blends in flawlessly. It leaves my skin with a nice, matte finish (I have an oily T-zone, like, uh, almost every other person alive) and some light coverage to even out my skin tone and cover up minor blemishes—and it actually stays that way throughout the day, so my face doesn't look like I developed an oil slick by 6 p.m.

But let's touch on probably the biggest claim that drew me to the product: "Daily Wrinkle Defense." At 31, I'm seeing a few more lines on my face than were there five years ago. (Is that normal? Yes. Do I love to see it? Nope.) So, while I definitely apply enough nightly skincare products to essentially pickle myself while I sleep, my morning routine was lacking.

Luckily, this moisturizer's anti-aging benefits are two-fold: the product's antioxidants and resveratrol are meant to repair and renew sun-damaged skin, while the SPF 30 protects it against future damage and premature aging. It really feels like I'm covering all my bases here.

Honestly—and this is more earnest than I typically like to get—wearing this moisturizer every day just makes me feel better about leaving the house (and uh, it's easy enough to actually use every day) with skin that doesn't make me do a double—my chin looks like THAT??—take in the mirror when I leave the work bathroom. So that, paired with all the other benefits, just makes it even more of a win. And I definitely will be shelling out for it when I run out, beauty sale or not.

