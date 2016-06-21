The Best Pastel Mani-Pedi Combos for Summer

Love the look of a pastel-and-cream manicure? Lighten up your tips with these pretty polish picks.

Lisa Desantis
June 21, 2016

Rising temperatures mean it's time to swap out our go-to dark polishes for soft, creamy hues. Here, four of our favorite pastel-and-cream manicure and pedicure combinations to try this summer. 

1
Soft salmon + delicate blush

Christine Blackburne

To get this look, use Deborah Lippmann Nail Lacquer in Peaches and Cream on toes. For hands, try Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire in Pink Ballerinas ($26, Bergdorf Goodman stores), which will give your manicure a soft, subtle sheen. 

2
Powder blue + creamy ecru

Christine Blackburne

This combination is perfect for a picnic. Cote Nail Polish in #65 ($19, coteshop.com) will make your pedicure pop, while Sally Hansen Miracle Gel looks lovely on hands. 

3
Lush lavender + pearly gray

Christine Blackburne

These sweet shades complement each other without being too matchy-matchy. We like Marc Jacobs Beauty Nail Polish in Sundays Cool ($18, sephora.com) for toes and Formula X Nail Polish in Delightful on hands. 

4
Fresh mint + milky white

Christine Blackburne

Essie Nail Color in Going Guru ($9, macys.com) is the perfect shade of minty green for toes, while OPI Nail Lacquer in It's in the Clouds is a classic cream for your mani.

