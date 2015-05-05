How to Try the Pastel Hair Trend Without the Commitment

Spring has sprung, and while most people would opt for a lightened up version of their hair color for the warmer weather, these celebs are popping up in pastels.

The most recent celeb to jump on the pastel trend, Kaley Cuoco shows off her new pink pixie.

Have wanted to do this for years! Finally went pretty in pink! Thank you @vspaeth for giving me such a special color! Obsessed! @andylecomptesalon 💗💗💗 #doyou A photo posted by @normancook on Apr 28, 2015 at 4:36pm PDT

Julianne Hough took her usual blonde locks for a dip in pastel pink as well.

Pink hair don't care! Check out my new fun hair and get @riawnacapri's fabulous tips on becoming a "unicorn." juliannehough.com (link in profile) A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Apr 7, 2015 at 1:46pm PDT



Hilary Duff changed up her look after being inspired by the color of the ocean on a beach vacation, and then went pink.

Hi. A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Apr 9, 2015 at 7:19pm PDT

#nofilter #sparks @adambreuchaud @etienneortega @hannahluxdavis @brettalannelson @amylilfire A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Apr 20, 2015 at 12:15pm PDT



A soft lilac is Kelly Osbourne's pastel pick.

Thank you so much #AAFA for my #fashionmaverick award at tonight's American Image Awards! I have no words to express how grateful I am. #ANightToRemember 💜🏆 A photo posted by Kelly! (@kellyosbourne) on Apr 27, 2015 at 7:45pm PDT



The always colorful Nicole Richie chose to be pretty in pink for her spring hue.

#GoldenSlipper #VogueAustralia A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Mar 20, 2015 at 3:12pm PDT



Love the look and want to try it out? A permanent pastel dye job can be damaging and requires a lot of upkeep (if you're not a natural blond, you'd have to bleach your hair first).

To test out the trend without the commitment, try one of these temporary products that will only last as long as you want it to.

Splat Hair Chalk ($6, ulta.com)

Available in seven pastel shades, this hair chalk easily deposits soft color onto hair and will last until it's washed out with shampoo.

Bumble and Bumble Spraychalk ($19, bumbleandbumble.com)

Looking to cover a larger area of hair? Try this spray chalk from Bumble and Bumble (which comes in 4 colors) that will also last until washed out with shampoo.

Photo: Bumbleandbumble.com

POP Color Strips Extensions ($10, ulta.com)

If you don't want to apply any sort of color on your hair, use a pastel clip-in. This version from POP comes in 6 colors.

Photo: Ulta.com

