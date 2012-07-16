I Over-Tweezed My Eyebrows—Now What?!

Health.com
July 16, 2012

On an emergency trip to the Laura Geller Makeup Studio in NYC, brow specialist Luba Todorova, fixed my latest magnifying mirror disaster with the flick of a brow pencil. Her first rule of thumb: don’t try plucking the other side to match. It will only make the re-growth process longer and will most likely end in an even bigger oops moment.

You can create the illusion of evenness by filling in gaps with a brow pencil. Use a soft-textured brow pencil to draw short, feathery strokes in sparse areas, then blend with a brow brush. If you’re not sure what shade to choose, go for taupe—it’s universal.

Don’t have a brow pencil on hand? Slick brow hairs together on the fuller side with a thin layer of clear lip balm or petroleum jelly. Share your story: What's your biggest beauty oops!?

