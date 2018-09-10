Outdoor Voices Shared This Unedited Photo of a Model's Cellulite, and We Are So Here for It

Regular gym-goers know that consistently hitting the squat rack doesn’t always equal perfectly smooth, sculpted legs. Cellulite is a fact of life for just about all women—and fitness gear brand Outdoor Voices is telling the world that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

The company recently posted a photo on Instagram of a model showing off her cellulite while wearing the brand's Hudson Short. Even better, Outdoor Voices didn’t feel the need to justify the image by labeling it as unedited. They're letting the photo speak for itself.

Fans of the company were thrilled to come across this post in their feeds.

“I thought this post was gonna be one of those ‘love yourself because we all have imperfections.’ Nope. Actual realness. LOVE THIS,” one user commented.

Another weighed in to share her own experience: “I struggle constantly with comparison to the ‘perfect’ bodies I see in social media, knowing that no amount of work has gotten rid of my cellulite. This made my day!!”

People are done putting up with Photoshopped ads that look nothing like reality, and Outdoor Voices is one company that’s proving to us it’s done with it too. By supporting body-positive brands like this one, we’re pushing others to catch up to the new norm.