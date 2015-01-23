6 Hilarious Health and Beauty Products From SkyMall

Sad news, frequent fliers: SkyMall may be going the way of free checked luggage and in-flight meals. The parent company of the seat-back catalog that sells toilet-shaped pet water bowls, hair-growing machines, and other totally necessary consumer products filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday, according to the Wall Street Journal. “With the increased use of electronic devices on planes, fewer people browsed the SkyMall in-flight catalog,” said acting Chief Executive Scott Wiley in court papers.

The company will go to auction on or about March 24, and it will attempt to “sustain their scaled-down business operations" for the time being. So while you can, check out our favorite (read: most hilarious) products featured in Skymall.com's Health & Beauty section.

Lip Enhancer



Is your pout less plump than you desire? This product temporarily enhances your lipline. By making your lips swell. With a miniature suction cup. Ouch. ($19.99-$48.99, skymall.com)

Nik Nak Lotion Applicator



For anyone who really, really wants to be able to apply lotion to that one small spot on your back that your arms can't reach. ($29.99, skymall.com)

Support Like Crazy Knee-Highs



Support hose for those with the most discerning of tastes. ($14.98, skymall.com)

Scalp-Massaging Shampoo Brush



From SkyMall: "The gentle massaging action leaves you and your hair feeling relaxed and invigorated." 'Nuff said. ($19.99, skymall.com)

Strain Relieving Eye Massager

Get the eyeball massage you never knew you needed by strapping this large plastic device to your head. Sounds soothing! ($99.95, skymall.com)

Justin Bieber Travel Kit

If you still can't get enough of the Biebs after using a tongue scraper with his face on it, then, well, we don't know what to tell you. ($5.99, skymall.com)

All images courtesy of SkyMall.com.