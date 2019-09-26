Lea Michele takes self-care seriously. So much so, that she recently divulged a slew of her favorite bath time products in an Instagram post for #WellnessWednesday. The actress and singer took to Instagram Stories to share all of the products she uses to relax, unwind, and rejuvenate. Among the many skincare products and bath essentials that lined Michele’s serene tub setup was a bottle of Undaria Algae Oil ($48; amazon.com), which she said “deeply hydrates and firms skin.”

The anti-aging body oil is from Osea Malibu, a Los Angeles-based skincare brand that boasts 100% plant-based products that are vegan and cruelty-free. Like all of Osea Malibu’s products, the body oil contains organic seaweed sourced from Patagonia, which, according to the brand’s website, is a veritable superfood for the skin.

The algae included in the formula feeds your skin a dose of natural minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids—all of which your skin needs to look healthy and youthful. Algae is also thought to be a powerful anti-aging ingredient, thanks to the polysaccharides (molecules that help the skin absorb and retain water) it contains—they work to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, plump skin, and protect against future damage.

More specifically, the Undaria Algae Oil—Michele’s body oil of choice—is made with Undaria Pinnatifida extract, a brown marine algae that boasts iodine, iron, potassium, calcium, B vitamins, and fucoidan (a hydrating compound). According to the brand, the natural ingredient is soaked in barrels of botanical oil for six months in order to distill all of the good-for-you vitamins and minerals into a concentrated, potent formula for maximum results.

The formula also boasts acai pulp to hydrate and firm skin, passion fruit seed oil to protect against environmental damage, and sesame seed oil to plump the skin for a youthful look. These ingredients work together to minimize the appearance of stretch marks and reveal soft, supple texture.

With all of this in mind, it’s no wonder the natural product landed in Michele’s full-body skincare routine—it’s the perfect oil to massage into skin and enjoy all the hydrating, anti-aging benefits after a relaxing soak in the tub.

