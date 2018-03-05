These 7 Actresses Wore the Same Exact Eyeshadow to the Oscars

The Oscar statues weren't the only thing shining tonight. Glossier's newest eye product could be seen glimmering on the lids of several leading ladies, including Allison Janney and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Though it doesn't officially drop until tomorrow, LidStar Glistening Eye Glow has already been getting buzz for some time now. Remember Beyoncé's Grammy's look? She was wearing one of the stunning shadows that night. Here's a sneak peak of what you can expect.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter

There will be six shades–Lily, Moon, Slip, Cub, Fawn, and Herb–ranging from a pearlescent lavender to a smokey gold. The formula appears to be a cream that can be applied with its doe foot applicator. The shades look great on their own or can be paired with the other hues for a more dimensional look. Tiffany Haddish wore Herb all over the lid and lower lash line with Moon on the inner corners. Greta Gerwig, Maya Rudolph, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Taraji P. Henson also rocked Lidstar.

Cream formulas such as these are easy to apply because all you really need to do is swipe it on and go, no brushes required. For a more sheer, diffused look, you can rub it in; for a more intense style, build up a few layers and let dry. You can also use the lighter versions as a highlighter.

We can't wait to snatch them all up–which colors will you be getting tomorrow?