I’ve Tried Dozens of Face Masks and This Is the Best One

When I say I'm obsessed with face masks, I'm not exaggerating. Sheet masks, gel masks, clay masks, eye masks, moisture masks—you name it, and it's (barely fitting) in my medicine cabinet. Not only do they feel indulgent and spa-like, but a good face mask always does wonders to reset my skin. I use one every other night before bed—and would happily use one every night of the week if I didn't need to make sure there's money in my bank account for food and rent. I even use them on airplanes, Chrissy Teigen style.

I had my regular mask rotation pretty much established: Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Bio-Repair Gel Mask ($52; sephora.com) after too much time in the sun; Mario Badescu Orange Tonic Mask ($18; nordstrom.com) to eliminate blackheads and prevent them from coming back; and WEI Dang Gui Deeply Nourishing Sheet Mask ($32; amazon.com) to soothe my sensitive skin and help minimize the look of fine frown lines. That is, until I recently came across my new mask MVP: Origins Intensive Overnight Mask to Quench Skin's Thirst ($26; origins.com).

This hydrating mask comes in a tube, and unlike most of the other masks in my arsenal, you don't wash it off. The formula is heavy—you wouldn't want to ignore the "overnight" recommendation and wear this stuff under makeup—but not at all greasy. It also smells subtly sweet and fruity (without being too overpowering), thanks to ingredients like mango butter and apricot kernel oil.

When I woke up the first morning after using it, I was surprised by how visibly soft and smooth my skin was. And it didn't make me break out—something that's a huge concern for me, since some masks have triggered acne or rashes in the past.

Even better, my skin stayed soft and moisturized throughout the day and into the next. I often get random dry patches even when I'm religious about using moisturizer, thanks to my combination skin. Since using this mask for the past few weeks, though, my skin type has felt decidedly more on the "normal" end of the spectrum.