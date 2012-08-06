Olympic Beauty Secrets For The Active Gal



Getty Images

Whether you love swimming, biking, or running in the concrete jungle, check out, Carmindy’s tips for achieving a sporty-chic look.

Give up the gloss: While gloss is super quick and easy, when you’re sweaty, it can get messy and become a magnet for stray hairs. Instead, go for a dual-action cream stick for both lips and cheeks like Nars' The Multiple, in Orgasm (a peachy-pink shade that matches all skin tones). Dab it on sparingly with your fingers and blend for a sheer, natural look.

Bare your lashes: If you have nice thick lashes go bare or apply a clear mascara to curl and condition, if not, a waterproof formula is a great go-to option. It makes eyes pop with just a few strokes and won’t budge. You can also ask your dermatologist about Latisse, a prescription eyelash grower, to make lashes look longer, thicker, and darker sans makeup.

Lighten up: Foundation-junkies might balk at the idea of going bare at the gym. So for some lightweight coverage, try the new BB Creams (BB is short for beauty balm), which combine moisturizers, SPF, anti-aging ingredients, and a sheer tint in just one step. Loving the Garnier BB Cream Miracle Skin Perfector SPF 15 with vitamin C or try Clinique Age Defense BB Cream SPF 30, which also reduces shine and uses caffeine to fight fine lines.

Control shine: Stick a pack of blotting sheets from the drugstore, like Neutrogena Deep Clean Long-Last Shine Control Blotting Sheets, in your gym bag and whip them out to get rid of shine and excess oil without ruining your makeup.