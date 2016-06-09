5 Olympic Athletes Share Their Beauty Secrets

Not only do these Olympians dominate in the pool, on the track, and the uneven bars – they also kill it on the red carpet. Watch the video to get the inside scoop on their beauty regimens, like the secrets to Sanya Richards-Ross’ glowing skin, Missy Franklin’s shiny hair, and more!

Health.com
June 09, 2016

Read the full transcript:

Alex Morgan: Of course, making sure that I wash my face in the morning, putting on my serum, my eye cream, and my face moisturizer. Just starting off the day with a fresh face. 

Missy Franklin: My hair is actually crazy long. I love being able to get out of the pool and be able to dress up a little bit and get a little more feminine. 

Aly Raisman: Coming home at night and taking a shower and washing my hair and putting on skincare products. That really relaxes me and it makes me feel good about myself. 

Sanya Richards-Ross: I drink a lot of water. It of course helps as an athlete but also helps your skin. 

Dana Vollmer: I feel like we've always just tried to be natural and it's about, you know, enhancing your natural beauty. 

Franklin: I'm constantly hydrating my skin because the chlorine dries it out so easily. 

Richards-Ross: I always clean my face and I feel like that's been my kind of beauty secret to keeping my skin—well if you think it looks good I think it looks good too.

