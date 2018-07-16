This Incredible Anti-Aging Mask Is Only $31 in Today’s Amazon Prime Day Sale

There are plenty of incredible beauty deals happening this Prime Day, but there's one sale we're particularly excited about: The Olay Magnemasks Infusion mask, an innovative product that uses magnets to improve the appearance of skin, is seriously on sale right now.

We're betting that this innovative mask is unlike any other you've used in the past. You apply it at night in lieu of your regular moisturizer, and use the infuser tool to massage the formula into your skin. Rinse it off the next morning, and reapply two to three times a week for best results.

In addition to boosting your social media selfie game, the game-changing mask has gotten at least one dermatologist's stamp of approval. "This product has some great ingredients," New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, tells Health. She especially likes that the formula contains niacinamide, a B vitamin that can help even skin tone, improve the appearance of enlarged pores, and brighten dull, lackluster skin.

"It's a potent antioxidant with numerous benefits," she says, adding that in addition to the skin-improving perks above, niacinamide "stimulates fibroblasts that make collagen, so it helps with fine lines."

According to Dr. Jaliman, other beneficial ingredients in the Magnemasks Infusion formula include peptides, which "minimize wrinkles and give your skin a more youthful appearance," and glycerin, "super-hydrating and works to moisturize skin by drawing water from the air into the skin's outer layer."

As for the magnets, they're important too: "Magnets appear to enlarge blood vessel diameter, which increases circulation, and this increases the flow of oxygen in the bloodstream," explains Dr. Jaliman. "Using the magnetic infuser can aid in getting the ingredients deeper into the cells of the skin and gets the tissue fluids flowing again."

Ready to try it for yourself? The mask is only $31 today, marked down from its usual price of $45. We recommend clicking "Add to cart" ASAP.