This Celeb-Loved Treatment Is My Secret to Having Healthy, Long Hair
Many of us have wanted longer hair at some point. However, two months into growing out mine, I remembered why I cut it in the first place. My ends, which I'd bleached the week before, were already beginning to split and I could barely get a brush halfway down my head before it got tangled in a cluster of knots.
This was not a promising sign, but rather an indication of unhealthy locks. "[Damaged Hair] looks dull, frizzy, and you may see split ends or notice that hairs that you shed are shorter than usual. When styling your hair you may notice that damaged hair is more difficult to run your comb or brush through," explains Atlanta-based dermatologist Tiffany Clay MD. On the brink of chopping off my long locks, I wasn't quite ready to go under the scissors, so I picked up a bottle of Olaplex's No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment.
Beloved by at-home users and professional stylists, the Olaplex line has grown a devoted following and is almost chronically sold out—and with good reason. A pioneer in hair care, Olaplex formulates its repair products with bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, a patented ingredient that restores broken bonds along the hair shaft. As the name suggests, the No. 0 treatment specifically targets and covalently closes weak bonds and split ends while hydrating and strengthening.
So following the guidance of A-list Olaplex stans like Kim Kardahian, Kylie Jenner, and Drew Berrymore, I snagged one of the last bottles of No. 0 from my local Sephora with full confidence my stringy, overdyed strands would soon be shiny, long, and healthy.
Why exactly is a treatment like this from Olaplex a necessity for anyone with or dreaming of long hair? The struggle with growing hair out is that it's prone to breakage and more easily damaged by (prepare for a laundry list of dream crushers): dryness, too much heat styling with flat irons or blow dryers, aggressive hair brushing, and overprocessing with relaxers for those with curly and coily hair or overprocessing with bleach, says Dr. Clay. For those who love to experiment with new colors and styles, a breakage repairing treatment is a must.
While Olaplex's No. 0 is now a staple in my hair care routine, it's also gained a loyal fan club of stylists, celebs, and dermatologists. Not to mention, the bond building treatment has garnered more than 7,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, who swear that this bond builder restored their long hair. "It is rare for me to find a product that actually works," wrote one customer. "it's helped restore strength; no more breakage."
Whether you're looking to grow your hair out or simply want to strengthen and protect your existing long locks, give Olaplex's No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment a shot. You can snag some here while it's still in stock.
