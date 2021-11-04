This Celeb-Loved Treatment Is My Secret to Having Healthy, Long Hair

This was not a promising sign, but rather an indication of unhealthy locks. "[Damaged Hair] looks dull, frizzy, and you may see split ends or notice that hairs that you shed are shorter than usual. When styling your hair you may notice that damaged hair is more difficult to run your comb or brush through," explains Atlanta-based dermatologist Tiffany Clay MD. On the brink of chopping off my long locks, I wasn't quite ready to go under the scissors, so I picked up a bottle of Olaplex's No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment.