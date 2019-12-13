Over 7,600 People Trust This $7 Foot Cream to Tackle Dry Cracked Feet All Winter Long

While your feet are likely the furthest thing from your mind (both figuratively and literally) when developing a winter skincare routine, they’re still prone to the negative effects of cold weather like flaking, cracking, dryness, and redness.

With the worst of winter yet to come, it’s time to take proactive measures and upgrade your foot care routine now. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have already uncovered the best option for healthier feet: O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream ($7; amazon.com).

The number one best-selling foot cream on Amazon, it has over 7,600 positive reviews from reviewers deeming it an affordable solution for irritated, cracked feet. The concentrated foot cream works by creating a barrier along your feet that simultaneously rehydrates the skin and locks in moisture long-term.

The star ingredient that separates O’Keeffe’s formula from other foot creams is the high concentration of allantoin. The non-toxic extract of uric acid is known for its healing, soothing, and anti-irritating properties. It not only helps promote healthier skin, but can also speed up the healing process of skin that’s already damaged, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream, $7; amazon.com

Not only will your dry, cracked feet instantly feel better post-application, but with time they’ll look way better, too. The Amazon listing for the fragrance-free cream includes a number of intense transformation photos that capture the evolution of dry, cracked heels into smooth soft baby feet.

Image zoom Amazon

Even if a picture is worth a thousand words, the tried-and-true product also has plenty of powerful written testimonials from reviewers who swear it completely saved their feet. Not only did many people call it the best foot cream on the market, but over 90 percent of the reviews are positive and consist of customers raving about how well it works.

“I wouldn't blame you if you threw up a little looking at the before and after pics. I'm 30 years old and thought to myself ‘my good feet days are in the past,’” wrote one reviewer. “I tried EVERY lotion, special Dr. Prescription moisturizing lotion, even at home foot scrubs and soaks, overnight foot wraps. NOTHING WORKED! My heels were so badly cracked it hurt to walk. Nothing works as good, and as FAST AS this lotion. No more being shy, embarrassed how my feet look.”

When applied daily—ideally to exfoliated skin post-shower or right before bedtime—a 3-ounce jar of the heavy-duty foot cream should last a little over a month. While a single canister goes for just $7, you can save even more on a bulk order with a 3-pack of O’Keeffe’s cream for just $20 and a 12-pack for $60. Either way, your feet will finally get the TLC they deserve.

