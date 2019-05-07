Nose Hair Extensions Are the Latest Beauty Trend We Never Asked For

Move over, lashes! Voluptuous nose hair is officially the latest beauty craze. After years of trying to remove those ill-placed little hairs, the beauty world is finally embracing them as—wait for it—a trend. Believe it or not, nose hair extensions are becoming a thing, and we’re as confused as we are completely mesmerized.

According to The Sun, Instagram user @gret_chen_chen was the first to showcase this eccentric new style in 2017, posting a photo of herself wearing fake eyelashes glued to the openings of her nostrils. While the trend didn’t take off instantly (for seemingly obvious reasons), it appears to be a slow burn, catching on nearly two years later.

The hashtag, #nosehairextensions, has been used over 400 times on Instagram, accompanying photos and videos of users who have attempted the bizarre look. While it seems to be simply for internet show, people are clearly intrigued by the trend. One nose hair extension video has garnered over 147,000 views—so either one person has gone click-crazy or people are really interested in learning the technique. Want a more in-depth tutorial? Check out the below video. You’re welcome.

RELATED: Women Are Embellishing Their Manicures With Vaginas (Yes, You Read That Correctly)

While it looks fun (kinda), you might want to pump the breaks on nose hair extensions. According to the Cleveland Clinic, natural nasal hair actually serves a purpose: to catch dust and other particles that can carry bacteria harmful to the lungs. Partaking in this beauty trend involves using eyelash glue to attach the lashes to the inside of your nose, which could yank out some of that protective hair upon removal—yikes!

We’re all for natural armpit hair and full brows, but we’re not sure why anyone would want to join in on this less-than-flattering style. Knowing the internet, this isn't the last time we'll be seeing intentionally long nostril hairs.

RELATED: Armpit Tattoos Are the Most Surprising Beauty Trend of the Summer—But Are They Safe?