10 'Five-Free' Nail Polishes to Try

From our super smoothies to our skincare, it seems everything around us is "going green." We're talking products featuring minimal processing, straight-from-nature ingredients like honey and coconut oil, and zero weird-sounding chemicals. So it only makes sense for our nail polish to do the same. Several brands have come out with "five-free" polishes that eliminate three known toxins—formaldehyde, dibuyl pthalate (DBP), and toluene—as well as two potential allergens, camphor and formaldehyde resin.
Nail this trend yourself with our favorite five-free polishes.
Jin Soon in Farouche ($18, jinsoon.com)
Julep in Suse Bombshell ($14, julep.com)
Photo: julep.com
Londontown Lakur in London Calling ($16, londontownusa.com)
NCLA in AM: Beauty Sleep, PM: Shopping Spree ($16, beauty.com)
Photo: beauty.com
Tenoverten in Prince ($18, sephora.com)
Photo: sephora.com
Deborah Lippmann in Whip It ($18, nordstrom.com)
Photo: nordstrom.com
Zoya in Lillian ($9, zoya.com)
Photo: zoya.com
RGB in Peacock ($18, rgbcosmetics.com)
Photo: rgbcosmetics.com
Priti NYC in Super Trooper Rose ($15, pritinyc.com)
Photo: pritinyc.com
SpaRitual in Blue Lagoon ($8, sparitual.com)
Photo: sparitual.com