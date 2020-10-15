This No-Makeup Makeup Tutorial Will Get You Ready for Your Next Zoom Call in 9 Minutes Flat
Your flawless skin hack is here.
When you're working from home, the last thing you want to do is put on a face full of makeup—yet you're still not quite ready to go barefaced on an important Zoom call with your boss. Enter Daniel Martin, a celebrity makeup artist whose work has graced the faces of celebs like Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba, and Priyanka Chopra.
Martin is here to show you the only no-makeup makeup tutorial you'll ever need, inspired by YouTube beauty guru Carli Bybel. "This [look] is great on anyone who wants to feel a bit more polished and a bit more finished, but not so done," Martin tells Health.
Here's what you'll need to get the job done:
Prep + Prime
Apply
- Suratt Dew Drop Foundation ($75; nordstrom.com)
- Hourglass Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil in Ash ($34; sephora.com)
- Makeup For Ever Lip Pencil in Wherever Walnut ($18; sephora.com)
- Sisley Paris Phyto-Blush Twist in Contour ($69; nordstrom.com)
- Sigma Tapered Blending Brush ($17; sigmabeauty.com)
- Claudio Riaz Complexion Blender Brush ($80; claudioriaz.com)
Finish it off
Martin takes plenty of creative liberty with this tutorial, so watch closely to get the right makeup look that will trick anyone into believing you have naturally perfect skin, on Zoom or IRL.
To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter