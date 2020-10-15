Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This No-Makeup Makeup Tutorial Will Get You Ready for Your Next Zoom Call in 9 Minutes Flat

When you're working from home, the last thing you want to do is put on a face full of makeup—yet you're still not quite ready to go barefaced on an important Zoom call with your boss. Enter Daniel Martin, a celebrity makeup artist whose work has graced the faces of celebs like Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba, and Priyanka Chopra.

Martin is here to show you the only no-makeup makeup tutorial you'll ever need, inspired by YouTube beauty guru Carli Bybel. "This [look] is great on anyone who wants to feel a bit more polished and a bit more finished, but not so done," Martin tells Health.

Here's what you'll need to get the job done:

Prep + Prime

Apply

Finish it off

Martin takes plenty of creative liberty with this tutorial, so watch closely to get the right makeup look that will trick anyone into believing you have naturally perfect skin, on Zoom or IRL.