Here’s Exactly How to Perfect the ‘No Makeup’ Makeup Look

Every woman knows what “no makeup” makeup is. You know, when you don’t feel like going all out with contour and fake lashes, but you also don’t want to look blah and washed out. You throw on some foundation, a hint of blush, and a touch of mascara, and presto, you’re ready to go. The no-makeup makeup look is a trick we all need in our back pocket, and we’re here to show you how to perfect it.

RELATED: 10 Anti-Aging Dupes You'll Love Just as Much as Pricey Skincare

First, lightly dab foundation under your eyes to cover up any signs of sleepiness. Next, make your eyes sparkle by brushing a light coat of shimmery pink lip gloss on your lids. Yep, we said lip gloss. (There’s no shame in making your beauty products more versatile.) Now add a lighter pink gloss to the inner corners to add dimension. Blend the glosses with a clean brush to create a natural look.

RELATED: Top Dermatologists Share Their Holy Grail Skin-Care Products

Then, dab some highlighter on your cheekbones. You’ll also want to blend cream blush into your cheeks to give yourself a little color. Now break out the lip gloss again, only this time use a clear kind and actually apply it to your lips. Mascara comes next, followed by bronzer, but make sure to only use a touch of each. And last but not least, apply a dab of highlighter to your inner eye. Now go rock that effortlessly perfect look.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter