This Shimmery Purple and Teal Smokey Eye Is Your New Year’s Eve Look

It can take weeks (read: months) to find the perfect New Year’s Eve dress that toes the line between sexy and elegant. Do you go with the classic LBD, or bring the drama with a sequined chevron jumpsuit?

Then you have to nail down a beauty look that complements your outfit and lives up to the occasion. Even if you normally prefer the bare minimum when it comes to makeup, New Year’s is your night to change it up, because #NYE. A natural complexion sans eye makeup feels too understated, while a classic gray smokey eye feels too moody for such a big night. But this vibrant and colorful twist on the smokey eye is the perfect way to amp things up. Unexpected purple and teal pair seamlessly together for a stunning look that plays nicely with any dress or jumpsuit. New Year’s Eve? Done.

RELATED: Glitter Eyeshadow Is the Fun and Flirty Trend You'll Want to Try

1. Brush silver eyeshadow onto the eyelids.

2. Add magenta eyeshadow to the creases.

3. Swipe teal shadow over the lids (on top of the silver).

4. Blend purple eyeshadow into the creases, deepening the magenta.

5. Dust an ivory shadow or highlighter into the inner corner of the eye.

6. Use a black liner to create the smokey effect.

*Tip: Put the black liner product on a makeup brush and work it over the lids from the outside corner to the base of the eyelid.*

7. Apply mascara and add black eyeliner.

8. Sweep teal shadow under the bottom lashes.