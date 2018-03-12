These 3 Hair Color Trends Are About to Be Huge for Brunettes

We predict that rose brown, blackberry, and mushroom hair are going to be popular this spring.
Trying to mix up your hair color can get, well, hairy. With so many new ideas trending, it’s difficult to find the best new ‘do for you. Three ideas we (and Pinterest) love right now for brunettes: rose brown, blackberry, and mushroom hair. These floral and food-inspired highlights are the perfect way to start the season with an updated look.
Rose brown
If you want to try adding a touch of pink to your locks, this subtle rosy-brown may be your best bet. Whether you want a more bold rose highlight or hints of warmth, here are some examples to inspire you. There are glimmers of rosy tones in this style from Gabrielle Harned.
Hair: @hairby_gabbs/Instagram
This rose gold balayage from Mark South added gorgeous dimension to this brunette’s hair.
Hair: @southmarksouth/Instagram
These brighter pink highlights by Allie Villa took this bronde base to the next level.
Hair: @allievilla/Instagram
Blackberry
Blackberries are in season! Darker brown hair goes so well with deep reddish-purple, as shown by these stylists. It’s most closely related to the popular mulled wine hair trend. Skyler London’s version of this look, below, is red wine hair #goals.
Hair: @skylerlondon/Instagram
This dark brown-to-blackberry transformation by Kat Simoes is a fun and fresh take on the trending color.
Hair: @katcathair/Instagram
Alisha McAlister combined violet, mahogany, and red to create this inspo-worthy look.
Hair: @foilingbeautiful/Instagram
Mushroom
Not to be confused with a mushroom cut, ask your stylist to go for an earthy shade of brown. See how gorgeous the ashy color looks on these happy clients.
"Shroomed my girl today," Michelle Hernandez wrote in an Instagram post.
Hair: @colorbymichelle/Instagram
Michelle Smith Lucero created this smoky style.
Hair: @michelleatserendipity/Instagram
Jenni Rose’s take on mushroom hair featured a dark base and lighter, cooler tones on the ends.
Hair: @jennirosefreelancehair/Instagram
Ready to book your appointment? Before you take your first selfie, stock up on these products to make your new hair color last even longer.