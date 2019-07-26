I’ve Tried Tons of Aluminum-Free Deodorants, and This Is the Only One That Actually Works

Native Deodorant is the only aluminum-free deodorant that’s ever truly worked for me.

I wouldn’t have discovered Native back in 2017 had I not tweeted out a call for aluminum-free deodorant recommendations. I’d tried every brand I could find at drug stores that offered options sans-aluminum, and each one seemed to stop working effectively after the first couple weeks of wear. It felt like my body was developing an immunity to these natural odor-fighters—and whether that’s true or just a bunch of mumbo jumbo, I can confirm that I smelled sweat from my armpits when I was using said aluminum-free deodorants.

RELATED: 6 Invisible Deodorants That Pass the Black T-Shirt Test

That all changed when a friend replied to my tweet and suggested Native Deodorant ($12; amazon.com), a newer brand selling adorably-packaged, aluminum-free deodorants for just $12. I was more than happy to give the coconut and vanilla scent a whirl, and now, two years later, I’m so glad I did. In the time that I’ve been using Native’s Coconut and Vanilla Deodorant, plenty of other shoppers have clearly jumped on the bandwagon—it’s since become Amazon’s number-one best-seller in the deodorant and antiperspirants category, and for good reason.

Image zoom amazon.com

To buy: Native Aluminum-Free Deodorant in Coconut & Vanilla, $12; amazon.com

For those unversed in the aluminum-free deodorant discourse, here’s a quick rundown: Plenty of people have begun opting for deodorants and antiperspirants made without the metal in recent years—whether because of allergies, or due to fears related to studies that have linked aluminum to breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. According to New York-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, there’s no real harm in using deodorants and antiperspirants that contain aluminum (unless you’re allergic), but that doesn’t mean aluminum-free options aren’t effective. As someone with aluminum allergies herself, she actually prefers aluminum-free deodorant and personally uses this Native Deodorant.

“I’m a big fan of this product and actually use it myself as I’m very allergic [to aluminum],” Dr. Jaliman told Health. “I prefer aluminum-free deodorants. But for someone who isn’t allergic, it’s not a problem.”

RELATED: The 4 Best Deodorants for Sensitive Skin

While I’m not allergic to aluminum, I am quite paranoid about potential health effects, so aluminum-free products have been my go-to as of late. Luckily, Native’s option works just as well as any of the “mainstream” deodorants I’ve ever tried. I apply it only once a day when I wake up in the morning, and it keeps me smelling fresh from work all the way through nighttime yoga classes. Its cruelty-free formulation, which includes ingredients like tapioca starch, sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), coconut oil, and shea butter, keeps me smelling like a tasteful amount of vanilla through all of the day’s trials and tribulations. It works so well, in fact, that I rarely ever apply it more than once a day.

Sure, sometimes a vaguely sweat-tinged scent will introduce itself after an especially sweaty vinyasa class, but that’s rare and is never noticeable to anyone but me. Plus, Native’s texture doesn’t feel thick or grainy on my pits. If you’ve ever tested the waters with other aluminum-free deodorants, you know exactly what I’m talking about, and it’s not pretty.

At just $12 for a 2.65-ounce stick, there’s no reason not to try Native’s Coconut and Vanilla Deodorant. Take it from me (and everyone else who has aluminum-free deodorant horror stories): This one actually works.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter