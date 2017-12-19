This New Lightweight Foundation Finally Made Me Give Up My Beloved Tinted Moisturizer

A foundation that covers up imperfections, isn't too shiny or too matte, and feels like a second skin sounded too good to be true, until now.

Lisa DeSantis
December 19, 2017
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I like skin that looks like skin. That's not too much to ask for, right? I don't want it to look like I'm wearing a mask when I have makeup on. So you can imagine how I feel about wearing foundation... not really great. But a few months ago, I discovered a product that has turned me into a foundation convert—and I haven't looked back since.

I went to a NARS preview to see their new collection, which included the launch of NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation ($49; narscosmetics.com). Their makeup artist shade-matched me, and while I could tell the formula was nice, I didn't think much of it at the time. I mean, my skin looked great, but that's to be expected when a professional gives you a touch up.

NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation

Later that night, I met up with friends who all asked me what I did differently with my makeup—that's when I knew this foundation was a game-changer. The next morning, instead of reaching for my usual tinted moisturizer, I chose my new bottle of Radiant Longwear Foundation instead.

NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation

Although the formula is rich, it spreads easily. I use about three drops starting in the middle of my face around my nose, where I tend to have the most redness, and blend outwards with my fingers. The coverage is so good that I often forgot to put on concealer. I wear "Deauville," but there are a total of 33 shades to choose from, which is pretty impressive.

In addition to the semi-sheer coverage, I totally get why it's called "radiant": though not quite dewy, the formula is definitely not full-on matte either. As you can see in my before-and-after photos above, I was glowy from my pre-makeup skincare routine (thanks to my go-to Tatcha face oil and Caudalie moisturizer). I applied the foundation after, which gave me a solid base that didn't look greasy and left a smooth, even finish. I also love that I don't wind up looking like an oil slick midday (my combo skin often peeks through my T-zone around 3pm, but that doesn't happen when I'm wearing this) and that the formula withstands a solid 16 hours of wear.

