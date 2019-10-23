Whether you’re a beauty maven or more of a newbie, this warm, dewy look from makeup artist Nam Vo is your go-to right now. The lush look is simple to master, and the autumn colors are just right for the season. Need any more convincing? Check out the video above for the step-by-step tutorial anyone can pull of.

Start by applying a skin tone concealer in your T-zone: on the chin, nose, inner cheeks, and forehead. Use a blending brush to blend the concealer into your skin for even coverage, including under the eyes and around the sides of the face. Set the concealer with powder before moving on to a highlighter.

To highlight your face, dab a bit of highlighter onto your cheekbone using a c-shape around the outer eyes. Blend it all in with a brush for a subtle, glowy look on the cheekbone and the sides of your forehead.

Prime your eyelids using a skin tone concealer and blend over the entire eyelid and brow bone. Apply a copper-colored eyeshadow to the lid, beginning at the base of the eyelid and blending upward, then add a rose-colored shade into your brow bone.

To give the eye more dimension, add dark eyeliner to the inside of the lash on both the top and bottom of the lid and add mascara to the lashes.

For a finishing touch, mix a raspberry and plum colored lip gloss and apply to the lips. Voila! A flawless fall look in less than three minutes.

