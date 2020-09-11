The 11 Best Hand, Foot, and Nail Products of 2020, According to Health Editors

How to care for your skin and nails, according to beauty experts.
By Lisa DeSantis
September 11, 2020
Nails

  • Strengthener
    Isdin SI-Nails
    This fast-absorbing strength- ener moisturizes dry beds, smooths ridges, and even boosts thickness (it was the only product that cured a tes- ter’s split nails). Just click the pen and swipe onto bare nails.
    $29.95
  • Oil
    Sally Hansen Cuticle Rehab Oil Balm
    “This innovative balm stick is spill-proof and even travel- friendly,” says Julie Kandalec, a celebrity manicurist in New York City. Keep it on your bedside table for nightly applications.
    $7.49
  • Treatment- Infused Color
    Butter London Jelly Preserve Sheer Strengthening Treatment
    The days of sacrificing efficacy for aesthetics are over. This two-in-one offers a translucent shiny color, plus ingredients like tea tree oil, arginine, and encap- sulated keratin that strengthen and repair nails.
    $18.00
  • Speed-Dry Polish
    Essie Expressie
    Not only does the polish dry in about a minute but no base or top coat is needed. “The brush is a complete game changer!” says Kandalec. “It’s longer than most and allows more ease in dexterity, plus the angled shape makes getting into tight corners a snap.”
    $8.97
Hands

  • Hand Sanitizer
    Megababe Squeaky Clean
    Plant-based alcohol and nourishing botanicals earned this germ fighter a top spot in our hand-sani rotation.
    $9.99
  • Hand Anti-Ager
    Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy
    Along with the eyes and neck, hands are one of the first places to show signs of aging. This targeted formula uses phos- pholipids to replenish moisture.
    $29.00
  • Hand Wash
    MyKirei by Kao Nourishing Hand Wash
    It’s important to seek out a cleanser that sends dirt swirling down the drain yet still main- tains skin hydration. Japanese yuzu extract and soothing rice water make that a reality with this wash. Eco-friendly bonus: The sustainable bottle uses 50 percent less plastic than traditional plastic bottles.
    $27.24
  • Hand Cream
    Glossier Hand Cream
    Delivering serious moisture with no greasy feel, the musky amber lotion absorbs in sec- onds. And the flip cap needs just one hand to open. High five!
    $18.00
Feet

  • Callus Remover
    Biopelle Exfoliating Heel Cream
    Tootsies looking a little rough? Enlist the help of this skin- sloughing 30 percent glycolic acid cream. Massage onto dry heels, then rinse after 15–30 minutes to reveal smoother, sandal-ready skin.
    $70.00
  • Deodorizer
    Arm &amp; Hammer Invisible Spray Foot Powder
    Instead of dousing feet in messy powder, try this translucent spray. Wilson recommends it as a “layer of odor protection when no-show socks fail you and you have to go sockless to keep your look together.”
    $13.90
  • Foot Mask
    Patchology Warm Up Best Foot Forward
    Next time you wind down with a cup of tea (or glass of wine!), slip on these booties lined with shea butter, coconut oil, and Japanese cypress extract. In just 10 minutes, the bottoms of your feet will look and feel like you just left your favorite spa.
    $10.00
This article originally appeared in the September 2020 issue of Health Magazine. Click here to subscribe today!

