The 11 Best Hand, Foot, and Nail Products of 2020, According to Health Editors
How to care for your skin and nails, according to beauty experts.
By
Lisa DeSantis
September 11, 2020
Nails
Strengthener
Isdin SI-Nails
This fast-absorbing strength- ener moisturizes dry beds, smooths ridges, and even boosts thickness (it was the only product that cured a tes- ter’s split nails). Just click the pen and swipe onto bare nails.
Butter London Jelly Preserve Sheer Strengthening Treatment
The days of sacrificing efficacy for aesthetics are over. This two-in-one offers a translucent shiny color, plus ingredients like tea tree oil, arginine, and encap- sulated keratin that strengthen and repair nails.
Not only does the polish dry in about a minute but no base or top coat is needed. “The brush is a complete game changer!” says Kandalec. “It’s longer than most and allows more ease in dexterity, plus the angled shape makes getting into tight corners a snap.”
It’s important to seek out a cleanser that sends dirt swirling down the drain yet still main- tains skin hydration. Japanese yuzu extract and soothing
rice water make that a reality with this wash. Eco-friendly bonus: The sustainable bottle uses 50 percent less plastic than traditional plastic bottles.
Instead of dousing feet in messy powder, try this translucent spray. Wilson recommends it as a “layer of odor protection when no-show socks fail you and you have to go sockless
to keep your look together.”
Next time you wind down with a cup of tea (or glass of wine!), slip on these booties lined with shea butter, coconut oil, and Japanese cypress extract. In just 10 minutes, the bottoms of your feet will look and feel like you just left your favorite spa.