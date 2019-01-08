The 9 Best Moisturizers for Oily, Acne-Prone Skin

Just because you have oily skin doesn't mean you can skip moisturizer entirely. These lightweight formulas will hydrate oily, acne-prone skin without clogging pores.

Having oily skin comes with some major benefits. You're always giving off a gorgeous natural glow, of course. And there's even some preliminary research to suggest that oily skin types develop fewer wrinkles than those with drier skin.

But just because you're genetically blessed with lots of sebum production doesn't mean you're off the hook when it comes to moisturizer. "Many people think that having oily skin means you shouldn't moisturize, but that's incorrect," says New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. Regularly moisturizing will "help replenish skin and keep it well balanced," she adds.

Finding the right formula for your specific skin type can be challenging, though. Moisturizers for people with super dry, flaky skin are probably too heavy for you. And if you're acne-prone, you also have to be mindful of ingredients like heavy oils and petrolatum that could clog pores, notes Dr. Jaliman.

Below, our favorite moisturizers for oily, acne-prone skin that will boost your natural glow without triggering breakouts.

