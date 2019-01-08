The 9 Best Moisturizers for Oily, Acne-Prone Skin

Just because you have oily skin doesn't mean you can skip moisturizer entirely. These lightweight formulas will hydrate oily, acne-prone skin without clogging pores.
Having oily skin comes with some major benefits. You're always giving off a gorgeous natural glow, of course. And there's even some preliminary research to suggest that oily skin types develop fewer wrinkles than those with drier skin.
But just because you're genetically blessed with lots of sebum production doesn't mean you're off the hook when it comes to moisturizer. "Many people think that having oily skin means you shouldn't moisturize, but that's incorrect," says New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. Regularly moisturizing will "help replenish skin and keep it well balanced," she adds.
Finding the right formula for your specific skin type can be challenging, though. Moisturizers for people with super dry, flaky skin are probably too heavy for you. And if you're acne-prone, you also have to be mindful of ingredients like heavy oils and petrolatum that could clog pores, notes Dr. Jaliman.
Below, our favorite moisturizers for oily, acne-prone skin that will boost your natural glow without triggering breakouts.
1
Neutrogena Oil-Free Daily Moisturizer
Dr. Jaliman's go-to formula for oily, acne-prone skin is a total steal at just $11. "It's fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and hypoallergenic," she tells us. "It moisturizes without a greasy or heavy feel."
2
Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer
Lotions with a lighter texture are always a good bet for your skin type, says Dr. Jaliman. This formula from Korean brand Glow Recipe is ultra lightweight and packed with hyaluronic acid to instantly quench skin, as well as soothing watermelon extract and antioxidants to slow signs of aging. Oh, and it smells amazing.
3
COSRX Oil-Free Ultra Moisturizing Lotion with Birch Sap
Another top Korean skincare pick, this lightweight and oil-free formula is made with vitamin-rich birch sap instead of water, so it absorbs instantly.
4
Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream
A lightweight moisturizer that also leaves skin visibly brighter? Count us in. This Sunday Riley bestseller is worth every penny, and boasts an impressive ingredient list with hyaluronic acid, papaya enzymes, and tamarind extract. The result: skin that's plumper, younger looking, and has zero greasy residue.
5
Herbivore Botanicals Pink Cloud Rosewater Moisture Creme
With hyaluronic acid, white tea extract, and rosewater, this all-natural formula feels like a dream on skin. It also contains aloe—a calming ingredient Dr. Jaliman recommends to soothe irritation and acne.
6
Caudalie Vinopure Natural Oil Control Moisturizer
Health beauty editor Lisa DeSantis is a fan of this oil-free moisturizer from Caudalie, which works overtime to combat sebum production thanks to a natural form of salicylic acid derived from wintergreen.
7
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream
Good-for-skin ceramides and a potent dose of hyaluronic acid—the hydrating ingredient makes up a whopping 30% of the formula—leave skin noticeably glowy and calm.
8
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Supersize Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion
Want a formula that will hydrate while also fighting signs of aging? Look for a product that contains moisturizing ingredients as well as gentle exfoliators to improve skin texture. "A moisturizer with alpha hydroxy acid is a good choice," says Dr. Jaliman, since it exfoliates and unclogs pores. We like this one from Dr. Dennis Gross, which has glycolic acid and collagen.
9
RMS Beauty Oil
Although oil-free formulas are always safe, "there are some facial oils which people with oily skin can use that will not clog their pores," says Dr. Jaliman. She recommends jojoba oil, since it has a structure that's similar to skin's own sebum and is particularly suited for oily, acne-prone skin. With jojoba oil as well as vitamin E and turmeric, this luxurious RMS formula fits the bill.