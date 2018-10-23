The Best Moisturizers to Combat Dry, Flaky Skin, According to Dermatologists

These are the expert-approved formulas (including affordable drugstore brands!) that will nix dryness for softer, super-hydrated skin.

October 23, 2018

At a certain point every winter, my skin simply stops responding to my regular moisturizers. No matter how much product I slather on, it remains parched and with stubborn, flaky patches that make wearing makeup impossible.

The type of moisturizer I was using might have been to blame. It turns out that not all lotions and creams are created equal when it comes to transforming skin from cracked to silky smooth. To combat dryness, Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, tells Health it's important to look for moisturizing formulas that contain a balance of emollient, humectant, and occlusive ingredients. (This sounds complicated, but stay with us here.)

"Emollients, such as natural oils, smooth out rough cells on the surface of skin, while humectants (such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid) are like sponges that bind to water to hydrate and plump the outer skin layer," he explains. "Occlusives like petroleum or collodial oatmeal form a protective seal over the surface of skin to prevent loss of hydration."

In other words, formulas that contain these good-for-skin ingredients not only quench dry skin, but they'll also help protect skin's natural barrier so it's less prone to future flakes.

As for what shouldn't be in your skincare products? Dr. Zeichner says those with super dry skin should skip formulas that contain exfoliating ingredients, whether that's physical scrubs or chemical acids. "If you have dry skin and flakes, your first reaction may be to exfoliate, but this can make dry skin worse," he says. "The skin is flaking because it is dry, and exfoliating can cause more trauma and inflammation to the skin, making it more dry."

Also on the skip list: retinol and retinyl palmitate, ingredients which can both be very drying, and fragrances. "Fragrances can cause irritation and make certain conditions worse," says Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City dermatologist.

Whether you battle dryness year round or your combination skin is aggravated by cooler temps, these are the best dermatologist-approved moisturizers for skin—including dry skin moisturizers for your face and body, as well as wallet-friendly drugstore finds.

1
CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

Amazon.com

Dry skin moisturizer for face

Dr. Jaliman recommends this non-comedogenic lotion, which is packed with good-for-skin ceramides and hyaluronic acid. "This is an excellent moisturizer for when the weather starts getting cold and your skin starts losing more moisture," she says. "It also contains niacinamide, which helps even out skin color."

available at amazon.com $12
2
Boots No7 Beautiful Skin Night Cream for Dry/Very Dry

Amazon.com

Dry skin moisturizer for face

"This night cream has shea butter, glycerin, and ceramides, which are perfect ingredients for someone in need of a highly hydrating moisturizer," says Dr. Jaliman. "[The formula] replaces lost moisture with all of its moisturizing properties."

available at amazon.com $34
3
Aveeno Positively Radiant MaxGlow No-Mess Sleep Face Mask

Walmart

Dry skin moisturizer for face

Dr. Zeichner is a fan of this drugstore cream, which contains kiwi extract. "[It] has skin-hydrating properties to calm and soothe dry skin," he says. Leave the formula on overnight to wake up with a dramatically more hydrated complexion.

available at walmart.com $18
4
St. Ives Cocoa Butter And Vanilla Bean Hand and Body Lotion

Walmart

Dry skin moisturizer for hands and body

This lotion contains superpower ingredient cocoa butter. "[It's] is a natural oil that has long been used in skincare for its emollient and skin-protecting properties," says Dr. Zeichner. Plus, you can't beat the price.

available at walmart.com $3
5
Dove DermaSeries Fragrance-Free Body Lotion

Amazon.com

Dry skin moisturizer for body

Dr. Jaliman raves about this budget-friendly drugstore cream, which she says is a savior for severely dry, itchy skin. "Dry cold weather can exacerbate conditions such as eczema and psoriasis, and this moisturizer is good for those conditions," she explains. "It has silk amino acids, which are extracted from raw silk and provide excellent moisture. It also has glycerin, which is a humectant and it works to moisturize the skin by drawing water from the air into the skin's outer layer."

available at amazon.com $5
6
Neutrogena HydroBoost Whipped Body Balm

Amazon.com

Dry skin moisturizer for body

Neutrogena's entire HydroBoost line is packed with hyaluronic acid, "a go-to ingredient in facial moisturizers that's now available in products designed for the body," says Dr. Zeichner. "HA can bind to 1,000 times its weight in water."

available at amazon.com $6
7
Aveeno Cracked Skin Relief Moisturizing CICA Balm With Oat

Walmart

Dry skin moisturizer for body

Ultra dry skin? "Look for a healing product with ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, which at the same time has skin protecting, calming, and hydrating properties," says Dr. Zeichner. This formula has a Triple Oat Complex to prevent moisture loss, as well as the skin protectant dimethicone.

available at walmart.com $13
8
CeraVe Healing Ointment

Amazon.com

Dry skin everywhere balm

Dry patch on your cheek? Scaly elbows or ankles? Cracked cuticles? This powerful healing ointment can soften them all. The rich formula contains ceramides and petrolatum—a powerful combo, according to Texas-based dermatologist Ted Lain, MD. "Moisturizers with petrolatum and ceramides tend to work the best to keep the level of hydration high and fight off dryness," he says.

available at amazon.com $4
