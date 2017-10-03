4 Times Instagram Stars Proved Cellulite Is Totally Normal

It can sometimes be challenging not to compare yourself to picture-perfect models you see on social media. But more and more of those models are using their platforms to proudly show off stretch marks and cellulite, empowering their followers and proving that so-called "imperfections" are completely normal.

Sophie Turner, a model from the United Kingdom, recently shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot from a photo shoot she participated in. In the image, Turner's thigh is center stage, and (gasp!) she has cellulite. "I was angry when I seen [sic] this pic because Of [sic] my cellulite - It was on my mind but why should it?" she wrote. "I am more than #cellulite I am more than the #bellyrolls and the #backfat and #celluliteisnormal."

The model went on to explain that cellulite is natural part of a woman's body, and she's had it since she was 12 years old.

Turner isn't the first influencer to post unretouched photos on social media. Supermodel Ashley Graham is notorious for celebrating her curves, and she's not afraid to draw attention to cellulite. Case in point: an Instagram post she shared in September that shows off her rockin' bod, cellulite and all, while wearing just a bra, undies, and sneakers. "Me #sorrynotsorry," she wrote.

Me👸🏻 #sorrynotsorry A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Graham has been vocal about cellulite in the past, too, and we are here for her honest 'grams.

I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in. And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn't be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

Model and social media influencer Iskra Lawrence has also become famous for her body-positive posts. She even lovingly nicknamed her cellulite and stretch marks "lightning and tiger stripes."

"Grateful I don't hate my legs anymore grateful I see their strength and appreciate my bodies [sic] capabilities," she wrote in a recent Instagram post. "Also I realise I'm highly privileged but damn I love seeing pap pics that aren't retouched and some of those ⚡️⚡️ and stripes ."

The model has said she never Photoshops her own images since she wants all women to love and appreciate their bodies.

Style blogger Gabi Gregg has also gotten real about body imperfections. Back in January, Gregg shared a video where her cellulite seems to "disappear" as she walks the runway.

Reminder that cellulite is normal and nothing to be ashamed of (and also depends on lighting! You can literally see mine "disappear" as I walk out of a shadow here) 💅🏽🔥swimsuit link in bio 💣 #gabifreshxswimsuitsforall #newyearsameyou A video posted by Gabi Gregg (@gabifresh) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

"Reminder that cellulite is normal and nothing to be ashamed of (and also depends on lighting! You can literally see mine 'disappear' as I walk out of a shadow here)," she wrote.

So the next time a little cellulite peeks out from your shorts, dress, or swimsuit, take a cue from these fierce ladies and embrace it.