4 Times Instagram Stars Proved Cellulite Is Totally Normal

Those little dimples on your thighs and butt? Almost everyone has them, and these social media influencers are proof.

Julia Naftulin
October 03, 2017
It can sometimes be challenging not to compare yourself to picture-perfect models you see on social media. But more and more of those models are using their platforms to proudly show off stretch marks and cellulite, empowering their followers and proving that so-called "imperfections" are completely normal.

Sophie Turner, a model from the United Kingdom, recently shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot from a photo shoot she participated in. In the image, Turner's thigh is center stage, and (gasp!) she has cellulite. "I was angry when I seen [sic] this pic because Of [sic] my cellulite - It was on my mind but why should it?" she wrote. "I am more than #cellulite I am more than the #bellyrolls and the #backfat and #celluliteisnormal."

The model went on to explain that cellulite is natural part of a woman's body, and she's had it since she was 12 years old.

I done a photoshoot yesterday And these are some behind the scenes pictures - I was angry when I seen this pic because Of my cellulite - It was on my mind but why should it ? I am more than #cellulite I am more than the #bellyrolls and the #backfat and #celluliteisnormal !! It’s natural for us ladies to have cellulite and we need to stop seeing it as disgusting or ugly. Yes we all want smooth skin but we also need to accept reality! I’ve had cellulite since I was about 12 which is normal. After living with something for a decade it’s all apart of being me! And I’m still learning to love it and not hate it- it’s a slow road to #selflove but it’s the best thing you can do for your confidence and mental health 😊❤️

Turner isn't the first influencer to post unretouched photos on social media. Supermodel Ashley Graham is notorious for celebrating her curves, and she's not afraid to draw attention to cellulite. Case in point: an Instagram post she shared in September that shows off her rockin' bod, cellulite and all, while wearing just a bra, undies, and sneakers. "Me:princess_tone1: #sorrynotsorry," she wrote. 

Me👸🏻 #sorrynotsorry

Graham has been vocal about cellulite in the past, too, and we are here for her honest 'grams.

Model and social media influencer Iskra Lawrence has also become famous for her body-positive posts. She even lovingly nicknamed her cellulite and stretch marks "lightning and tiger stripes."

"Grateful I don't hate my legs anymore grateful I see their strength and appreciate my bodies [sic] capabilities," she wrote in a recent Instagram post. "Also I realise I'm highly privileged but damn I love seeing pap pics that aren't retouched and some of those ⚡️⚡️ and :tiger::tiger: stripes:two_hearts:." 

The model has said she never Photoshops her own images since she wants all women to love and appreciate their bodies.

Style blogger Gabi Gregg has also gotten real about body imperfections. Back in January, Gregg shared a video where her cellulite seems to "disappear" as she walks the runway.

"Reminder that cellulite is normal and nothing to be ashamed of (and also depends on lighting! You can literally see mine 'disappear' as I walk out of a shadow here)," she wrote.

So the next time a little cellulite peeks out from your shorts, dress, or swimsuit, take a cue from these fierce ladies and embrace it.

