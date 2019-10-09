Considering Miranda Kerr founded her own skincare line, Kora Organics, it’s no surprise that the Australian model’s signature look is her unbelievably dewy skin. But while a huge part of Kerr’s glowing complexion can be contributed to her daily skincare routine, it turns out she also has a few beauty tricks up her sleeve.

Kerr, who is currently nine months pregnant, revealed her entire beauty routine in a video for Vogue earlier this week. During the 10-minute video, she not only shared her favorite products from Kora Organics—including its brightening Vitamin C Serum and Radiant Eye Oil—but also revealed her clever concealer hack.

Kerr said she actually uses a combination of three different concealers on her face—including RMS Beauty Un Cover-Up, Illuminare Concealing Mineral Foundation, and It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer—to obtain the perfect level of coverage, rather than using a full-coverage product (like a heavy foundation or tinted moisturizer) that can take away from your skin’s natural glow.

Kerr starts by applying RMS Beauty’s Un Cover-Up ($36; nordstrom.com) to any spots on her face where she needs to even out her skin tone. She applies extra coverage around her nose, which she said tends to get “pinker” than normal during pregnancy. The lightweight, hydrating concealer can be applied with a brush or using your fingertips (à la Kerr) and self-adjusts to match your skin tone.

Not only will you feel good about putting this concealer on your skin—it’s made with completely organic ingredients—but the packaging is also sustainable and 100 percent recyclable. While RMS Beauty recommends applying the creamy formula sparingly across your T-zone area, it can also be used as a light-coverage foundation.

When Kerr needs a bit more coverage, she turns to her beauty arsenal for two additional products: the Illuminare Concealing Mineral Foundation ($29; amazon.com) and the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer ($26; ulta.com). Like a true beauty guru, she actually combines the two concealers together before applying them to create a mixture that better suits her skin tone and desired level of coverage.

She applies the new creation under her eyes using gentle patting motions, before blending any leftover product along her chin and cheeks—this combination evens out her skin tone without overriding her natural dewy glow. While Kerr keeps both concealers stocked in her makeup vanity, it’s safe to say that each of her picks is a standout product in its own right.

Considering Kerr’s high beauty standards, it’s no surprise that Illuminare products make the cut. This mineral foundation, which doubles as a concealer, ditches harmful ingredients like artificial dyes, animal derivatives, talc, or perfumes, and instead offers an oil-free formula that’s not only safe to use on super sensitive skin, but also has built-in SPF 20 to protect against sun damage.

This Kerr-approved product only comes in five shades, but its clean and cruelty-free formula make it a top pick for an all-natural beauty routine—and if you follow Kerr’s lead, it can easily be used to change the consistency of another high-coverage product.

The final concealer Kerr showcases in the video is It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage concealer. Available in a whopping 48 (!!!) shades, the highly-pigmented concealer offers super full coverage that can effectively hide dark spots and dark circles. You’ll love that the formula is infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid and firming collagen, so your skin gets an extra dose of TLC while the waterproof product stays in place for up to 24 hours.

As the brand’s best-selling concealer, it currently has over 5,000 customer reviews on Ulta from users who say it’s easy to apply, blends well, offers good pigmentation, and is long-lasting. Plus, with so many shades to choose from, you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect match for your skin tone.

If you’ve been searching for the perfect products to keep your dewy glow thriving well into fall, Kerr definitely has you covered. And with such a variety of price points and coverage levels, there’s easily a Kerr-approved product (or three) you should consider adding into your beauty routine.

