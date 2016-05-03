Everything's Coming Up Roses Thanks to MIMI's New Beauty Bag

Get these amazing beauty deals before they're gone!

April showers didn't just bring May flowers... The new month also brought along MIMI's brand new beauty bag, a monthly hand-picked treat for our #MIMISquad. And OMG, everything is coming up roses.

Everything in this (amazing) cosmetics zip-up was inspired by the warm, spring, sunshine-y days ahead.

This month, we've featured Colorescience Sunforgettable Sunscreen SPF 30 ($57; colorescience.com), CLEAN Reserve Blonde Rose ($90; sephora.com), Ceramide Youth Restoring Essence ($58; elizabetharden.com), Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream ($36; sephora.com), Tata Harper Very Nice Lip and Cheek Tint ($36; nordstrom.com), and tarte cosmetics clay pot waterproof shadow liner ($21; tartecosmetics.com).

Amaze, right? Make sure you use the exclusive codes below to shop our May beauty finds below.