Millie Bobby Brown's Braided Top Knot Deserves Its Own Golden Globe

Millie Bobby Brown never disappoints when it comes to showstopping style, and the Stranger Things star's hair at the Golden Globes tonight is further proof. Styled by Blake Erik, Brown rocked a sleek top knot that brilliantly took things up a notch with three braids climbing up the back of her head.

❣️❣️❣️ @milliebobbybrown #milliebobbybrown #goldenglobes A post shared by Blake Erik (@blakeerik) on Jan 7, 2018 at 4:12pm PST

To recreate her look at home, try turning your head upside down and divide hair into three sections before French braiding each one individually. When you reach the crown of your head, secure braids with pins, then brush front hair back using a pomade such as IGK Broken Dreams Texture Paste ($27; amazon.com). Grab braids (along with the slick hair) and twist into a top knot. Finally, mist hairspray on hands and run along strands to make sure there are no flyaways.

Kelsey Deenihan, Brown's makeup artist, kept the star's look minimal to allow her hair to really shine. To hydrate skin, Deenihan used Kiehl's Powerful Strength Line Reducing Concentrate ($81; macys.com), followed by cult favorite Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado ($29; sephora.com) under eyes to prep for concealer and prevent creasing. Next, Deenihan used Kiehl's Micro-Blur Skin Perfector ($35; sephora.com) on Brown's T-zone and finished with Kiehl's Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturizing Lip Balm ($9; neimanmarcus.com).

For makeup, Deenihan applied La Prairie Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation ($225; neimanmarcus.com) to Brown's face with a damp sponge. Next, she contoured and highlighted with two not-yet-released products, Avon True Color Transforming Contouring Stick in medium and Avon Powder Highlight on cheekbones.

Brown's bold eye makeup was achieved using Avon True Color Glimmersticks Eyeliner in Blackest Black ($5; avon.com) and Avon True Color Wide Awake Mascara ($8; avon.com). The final step: a swipe of Kiehl's Butterstick Lip Treatment ($20; sephora.com) over the balm to achieve a natural-looking nude shade.

On a scale of one to ten, we give this look an eleven.