Leave it to Miley Cyrus to start 2020 by debuting a funky new ‘do. While her eccentric style is anything but surprising, her new hairstyle might just be one to keep an eye on in the new year. Just yesterday, Cyrus shared a series of photos to Instagram to reveal her latest cut: a choppy, blonde mullet, channeling her dad’s classic style.

“New Hair. New Year . NEW MUSIC!” she captioned all three of her posts, in which she's sporting a white t-shirt and bootcut jeans while rocking her new hair.

Naturally, her posts amassed thousands of comments, plenty of which were focused on her new look.

“Yooo cool mullet kid,” Miley’s brother Trace commented on one of the photos. Fans also expressed their approval over the ‘cool’ coiffure, writing comments like “the hair is everything” and “Okay but like the hair ROCKS!!”

Looking to try out this edgy new style for yourself? Health spoke to celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps for the best tips to channel your inner Miley.

“Here, Miley is showing off a subtle wave—almost like a micro texture,” points out Heaps. “Since you are just leaving the very back of your hair longer and shaggier than the tops and sides, you can work with your natural waves like Miley, and keep it straight or switch it up with hot tools.”

Heaps explains that in order to create that tousled texture, you’ll want to make sure that your hair is moving in different directions. “To create this or bump up your curl pattern, a great flat iron like the CHI Lava Straightening Iron ($60, amazon.com) is key,” says Heaps. “Taking small sections of hair, you can flick your wrist and wave the iron back and forth up and down the strand. This will give it some mini twists and tiny curves.”

In addition to the CHI Lava Straightening Iron, Heaps also recommends using a texturizing spray like Redken’s Triple Dry 15 Dry Texture Finishing Spray ($13, was $22; amazon.com) to create airy texture, volume, and lift.

While Miley's style is undeniably one-of-a-kind, Heaps says we can expect to see this look on the rise this year—and for good reason.

"We are embracing more androgynous details and we are also seeing more women who want to go against the grain and have a hairstyle that stands out," shares Heaps. "As women feel more freedom to express themselves, trends like the mullet are re-emerging. The cut is bold yet chic—it's like a Renaissance of female empowerment."

