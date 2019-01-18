I think we can all agree that Michelle Obama always looks radiant. Whether on her Becoming book tour, vacationing with Barack, or casually running errands, the former FLOTUS is the definition of flawless. Not only is she one of our style icons (she slayed that canary yellow dress and those thigh-high Balenciaga boots on her tour!), but we'd also seriously consider selling our souls for Mrs. Obama's gorgeous glow.

Obama trusts Montreal-based skin whisperer Jennifer Brodeur with her skin. With 20 years of experience, Brodeur customizes skin serums and prescribes facial routines to clients (like Oprah!) that improve skin tone and fight signs of aging.

While radiant skin starts from within (think: a healthy diet and lifestyle), topical treatments can boost your glow. Brodeur, who has worked with Obama since 2014, just revealed the routine she uses on the former FLOTUS for a gorgeous, dewy look in an interview with the website Refinery29.

Before a speaking engagement, Brodeur gives Obama a collagen-based vitamin C facial by infusing gel-based collagen with vitamin C and oxygen to help skin absorb the topical treatment. Brodeur then follows the facial with an LED device, which helps amp up skin's glow. While light therapy gadgets can be expensive, we love this affordable at-home LED mask from Neutrogena ($27; amazon.com) to fight bacteria, clear skin, and reduce inflammation.

The skin guru also told the website that she always keeps a collagen supplement on hand for Obama, especially a travel-friendly size. "[Collagen] has great electrolytes and hydrates from within," she says.

A popular brand we love: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides (starting at $15; amazon.com). This collagen powder disappears into your juices and smoothies and doesn't leave behind an unpleasant taste. Traveling light? Vital Proteins one-serving packets are perfect for tossing into your purse or carry-on.

Brodeur also uses one of her own products, Peoni L'extrait, on Obama. This anti-inflammatory facial oil is packed with sunflower seed oil, peony root extract, and licorice root to intensely hydrate skin.

The bad news? At $225, it's also extremely pricey. Fortunately, there are other equally luxurious oils with similar ingredients that will deliver glowing skin like Obama's without breaking the bank. We love Kiehl's Daily Reviving Concentrate ($47; sephora.com) and Amaki Japanese Tsubaki Anti-Aging Face Oil ($24; amazon.com), which both contain sunflower oil to brighten, smooth, and hydrate skin.

Prefer a serum? Try Fresh Peony Instant Brightening Face Serum ($69; sephora.com). With vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, peony root extract, and licorice root, it will calm, moisturize, even pigmentation, and brighten skin.

