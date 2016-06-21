The Best New Metallic Nail Polishes for Summer

This summer, try one of these shimmery polish pairings.
Metallics aren't just for the holiday season. Here are four sparkly (and unexpected!) manicure and pedicure combinations that will look great all summer long.
1
Mellow mauve + rosy silver
To get this look, try Morgan Taylor Nail Lacquer in Perfect Match ($6; amazon.com) with YSL La Laque Couture in Savage Pink.
2
Lustrous russet + gilded gold
With just a hint of metallic shine, Lauren B Nail Couture in Walk of Fame ($18; amazon.com) pairs perfectly with Chanel Le Vernis Canotir, a stunning gold hue.
3
Tranquil teal + sparkling sable
Muted blues have their moment in the sun this summer, and we're loving slate blue Deborah Lippmann Nail Lacquer in Get Lucky ($20; nordstrom.com). Wear with dark grey Essie Nail Color in Tribal Textstyles, which is made for a late night on the town.
4
Glistening ivory + burnished bronze
Go all out with Butter London Nail Lacquer in Splash Out ($15; nordstrom.com), a pretty shade that can be worn alone or as a top coat. Pair with Julep Nail Color in Luz Boho Glam.