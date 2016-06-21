The Best New Metallic Nail Polishes for Summer

cathy crawford
Getty Images

This summer, try one of these shimmery polish pairings.

Lisa DeSantis
June 21, 2016

Metallics aren't just for the holiday season. Here are four sparkly (and unexpected!) manicure and pedicure combinations that will look great all summer long.

1
Mellow mauve + rosy silver

Christine Blackburne

To get this look, try Morgan Taylor Nail Lacquer in Perfect Match ($6; amazon.com) with YSL La Laque Couture in Savage Pink.

available at yslbeautyus.com $28
SHOP NOW
2
Lustrous russet + gilded gold

Christine Blackburne

With just a hint of metallic shine, Lauren B Nail Couture in Walk of Fame ($18; amazon.com) pairs perfectly with Chanel Le Vernis Canotir, a stunning gold hue.

available at nordstrom.com $28
SHOP NOW

3
Tranquil teal + sparkling sable

Christine Blackburne

Muted blues have their moment in the sun this summer, and we're loving slate blue Deborah Lippmann Nail Lacquer in Get Lucky ($20; nordstrom.com). Wear with dark grey Essie Nail Color in Tribal Textstyles, which is made for a late night on the town. 

available at target.com $9
SHOP NOW
4
Glistening ivory + burnished bronze

Christine Blackburne

Go all out with Butter London Nail Lacquer in Splash Out ($15; nordstrom.com), a pretty shade that can be worn alone or as a top coat. Pair with Julep Nail Color in Luz Boho Glam.

available at julep.com $14
SHOP NOW

