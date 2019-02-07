The $9 Drugstore Product Meghan Markle Is Using to Prevent Stretch Marks

Stretch marks are often inevitable, especially during pregnancy. Your mom most likely has them. Even celebrities have gotten real about stretch marks (Chrissy Teigen affectionately calls hers "stretchies".)

Apparently we're in good company, because Meghan Markle is taking action to prevent stretch marks while she's pregnant. According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly using a $9 bottle of Bio-Oil to fight pregnancy scarring—and she's not the only A-lister who loves the formula.

Kim Kardashian West previously raved about the drugstore staple. "[Bio-Oil] just makes my skin glow, and it has so many benefits," she wrote on her website a few years ago. "If you have a scar or stretch marks, you just massage the oil onto the area two times a day." Sister Khloe also used Bio-Oil during pregnancy, Kim added.

Bio-Oil (available in different sizes on amazon.com, dermstore.com, and ulta.com) contains a natural blend of calendula, lavender, and rosemary oils, as well as chamomile extract and vitamins A and E. The formula helps fade dark spots, acne scars, and stretch marks, and acts as a moisturizer for your entire body without clogging pores or feeling greasy.

The best news? You can get it for less than $10 on Amazon.

Loved by celebrities and women everywhere, the affordable drugstore oil is a popular stretch mark product for a reason. "During my pregnancy, I used Bio-Oil all over my body," Dendy Engelman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist told Health previously. "Studies show that usage helps prevent stretch marks and that it helps the appearance of scarring for those who are seeing stretch marks."

And with nearly 4,000 five-star reviews, Bio-Oil has become a cult favorite among Amazon shoppers. "Used it morning and night every day while prego [sic] and ZERO stretch marks," raved one reviewer.

"I love the clean scent of this oil," wrote another. "I put it on before bed to keep my skin smooth."

To use, whether you're pregnant or not, massage in a circular motion into stretch marks twice a day.

Along with Bio-Oil, The Sun revealed that Markle relies on a few other moisturizers for her gorgeous glow—and all are available online.

Her picks: Vita Liberata Body Blur ($45; amazon.com) blurs imperfections and reflects light, giving Markle's legs a healthy sheen; Elemis Japanese Camellia Body Oil ($46; amazon.com) is loaded with plant collagen, antioxidants and vitamin E to soften skin; Avishi Organics Intense Stretch Mark Oil ($39; amazon.com) contains botanical ingredients like rosehip to help prevent stretch marks; Erbaviva Belly Butter ($26; amazon.com) is packed with essential oils; and Mama Mio Megamama Super-Rich Omega Body Lotion ($35; dermstore.com) boasts sweet almond oil, coconut, and shea butter to improve skin tone and texture.

