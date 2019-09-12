There’s nothing quite like a real life fairytale...except really, really good hair. So while I’ll watch from the sidelines as some try to dissect Meghan Markle’s romantic history, what I actually care about is how exactly to achieve her picture-perfect hair.

Thankfully, the duchess spent most of her early 20s in the spotlight while starring on Suits. As a rising star with flawless style and skin, she blessed the rest of us commoners by sharing her favorite beauty products—including her top picks for a foundation primer and gentle nighttime exfoliant—both in media interviews and on her now-discontinued blog (RIP).

RELATED: The Meghan Markle-Approved Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Completely Simplified My Morning Makeup Routine

As someone shamelessly obsessed with her hair (how can you not be?!?), I searched the web to find the exact products Markle swears by. One of my findings was the ORIBE Dry Texturizing Spray ($46; amazon.com).

Already a cult-favorite product in its own right, Oribe’s texturizing spray is beloved by beauty editors, professional hair stylists, and Amazon reviewers alike who want voluminous, just-rolled-out-of-bed hair. As someone who styles their hair into undone, beachy waves on the reg, I’m all about this look.

Naturally, I was hesitant to try a product that’s the price of my monthly gym membership—especially because I wasn’t a huge fan of ORIBE’s Gold Lust Dry Shampoo (my go-to continues to be this Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo). But if I wanted to channel my inner duchess, I knew it was worth a little bit of experimentation.

RELATED: This Dry Shampoo Is So Powerful, It Keeps My Hair Looking Clean for 4 Days Straight

Luckily, there’s a smaller 2.2 ounce bottle available on Amazon for just $22, so I was able to try it out without committing to a full-sized product. To get started, I followed the instructions Markle shared in a Birchbox interview in 2014. The duchess said her hair artist on Suits would have her bend forward before spraying the texturizing spray into her roots. When she flipped her hair back, it would immediately give her hair “extra bounce,” she says in the interview.

With my tiny TSA-sized bottle in hand, I gave the MM approach a go. I was immediately met by a delicious, intoxicating scent, likely derived from Oribe’s signature formula of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower extract. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your scent sensitivity), the smell subsided within a couple hours.

Image zoom Newsday LLC/Getty Images

When I flipped my hair back, I was not only met with the volume so many happy reviewers promised, but my hair also actually looked cleaner. Turns out, the formula has zeolite crystallines, which absorb and trap dirt, oils, and odors. Not only did this spray skip the powdery white residue of dry shampoo, but it actually felt like there was *nothing* in my hair.

RELATED: Health Editors Tested This Meghan Markle-Loved Footwear Brand—Here’s What We Thought

A quick scan of the ingredients showed a full list of beneficial additions, including antioxidant-packed kiwi and passion flower extracts, hydrating mango extract, and softening ginger root extract. I also happily discovered that the product is made without parabens or sodium chloride.

Image zoom Amazon.com

To buy: ORIBE Dry Texturizing Spray, $46; amazon.com

Despite the price tag, I immediately became a texturizing spray convert. I personally justify the price by how amazing my hair looks after each spray, the protection it provides from harmful UV rays, and the money I’ll save on shampoo by reviving second-day hair instead of washing it.

If you’re not prepared to take my word for it, there’s also 1,099 reviews on Amazon from other happy shoppers. One five-star reviewer even raved it was the perfect spray for fine hair: “I've tried way too many texture/salt/powder sprays to achieve the tousled look that just did not work. In the throes of total desperation I paid the outrageous price for this 2 oz can!! I really didn't think it was worth all the hype until I used it. Oribe DTS gives a great tousled look yet leaves your hair feeling like there is nothing there! Not sticky, gummy or drying but soft, full of texture, movement and body,” they wrote.

To top it off, I truly can’t imagine having a bad hair day anytime soon with this spray in my morning beauty routine. It’s a miracle for second-day hair, but also gives my “just-washed” locks the volume I lust after. To be honest, my only regret is not splurging for the full-sized bottle in the first place.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter