The Secret to Meghan Markle's Gorgeous Loose Waves, According to a Hairstylist Who's Worked With Her

From her go-to nighttime moisturizer (she likes Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder) to her fave affordable boots (she's been spotted rocking the Kamik Sienna Winter Boot), we have a slight (okay, major) obsession with Meghan Markle and her impeccable style. So we were excited when hairstylist Lydia Sellers–who has worked with Markle on a few occasions, including on a gorgeous Vanity Fair Mexico cover last year–was willing to share exactly how she styled the soon-to-be-royal's strands.

"Meghan is such a natural beauty, inside and out," Sellers tells Health. "One thing I love about her is her confidence and comfort level when it comes to glam. The ability to articulate exactly what you like and feel the best in makes it really easy to stay on the same wavelength with a client."

For the Vanity Fair Mexico cover last spring (above), Sellers created an effortless hairstyle for Markle using products from Kevin Murphy. "We simply enhance her natural beauty: lots of easy, loose waves with texture and volume, just a quick bit of heat with an iron is sometimes all you need," Sellers says.

To start, she applied the brand's KILLER.CURLS cream ($40; amazon.com or kevinmurphy.com.au) on Markle's mostly dry hair, then blow dried it with the STYLESET blow dryer from HAI Beauty Concepts ($100; amazon.com) using her hands instead of a brush to keep strands tousled. Next, she used the HAI SYLKSTYLER 1" curling iron ($60; amazon.com) to form relaxed waves, wrapping instead of clamping hair in different directions to make sure the ends were loose.

After that, Sellers worked Kevin Murphy POWDER.PUFF ($38; amazon.com or kevinmurphy.com.au) through Markle's hair to add weightless volume. "I wanted the waves to be full and voluminous, but dry, so I needed a product that didn't add too much weight," she explains. The final step: a few spritzes of the finishing spray BEDROOM.HAIR ($45; amazon.com or kevinmurphy.com.au) to add tons of supersoft shine.

The result was a look that was a slightly more dramatic and editorial version of how Markle styles her hair normally, says Sellers. "These specific styles were... a little bigger, a little more drama, but still loose, free, and effortless, as she likes."