Here Are the Hair, Makeup, and Skincare Products Meghan Markle Swears By

To say we're excited about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement would be an understatement. The 36-year-old Markle is a talented actress and humanitarian, and even founded her own (now-shuttered) lifestyle website, The Tig. And whether it's on her TV show Suits or posing for photographers at Kensington Palace, Markle always manages to look flawless—so we did some digging to find out which products she's recommended in the past. Here, some of her hair, makeup, and skincare must-haves.

Skincare

Markle’s complexion is notoriously radiant, so we’re taking notes on her go-to skincare products. In an interview with Beauty Banter, she admitted to—gasp—occasionally not removing her makeup before bed. Her solution? Biore Daily Cleansing Cloths ($9, amazon.com), a drugstore buy that she told the site are "great to keep in the car and on your nightstand when you have those horribly lazy nights that the thought of getting up to actually wash your face seems unbearable." We can totally relate.

When Markle does opt for a full-on nighttime skincare routine, she reaches for Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder ($65, sephora.com). In an interview with Allure, Markle said the product "just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation." In the same interview, she added that some of her favorite skincare products are in the Jan Marini skincare line, especially the brand's C-ESTA Face Serum ($84, dermstore.com).

Makeup

Markle has said in the past that she prefers natural makeup over full-coverage looks. In an interview with Gritty Pretty, the dedicated yogi explained that she feels most beautiful after spending time on the mat. "I think that people look their prettiest when they have the yoga glow and no makeup on," she said. "Oh my gosh, it's my favorite when all you see is my freckles and my skin and the happiness that I have after my practice."

When she does wear makeup, though, Markle likes Laura Mercier Foundation Primer in Radiance ($38, sephora.com) as an all-over base to even out skin. On the set of Suits, Chanel Sublimage Le Teint Ultimate Radiance Generating Cream Foundation ($135, neimanmarcus.com) helps deliver a little more coverage. "I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face," Markle said in an interview with Birchbox in 2015.

To finish off a flawless face, Markle loves Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Radiance Perfecting Pen ($42, sephora.com), which she told Beauty Banter is easy to blend and compact enough for on-the-go use. And for eyes, Markle swears by the lash-boosting mascara Revitalash ($24, dermstore.com). Since using this product, Markle told Allure her lashes have become "as long as they could ever be."

Haircare

Markle told Beauty Banter that she loves Kerastase Nutritive Oleo-Relax Anti-Frizz Masque ($38, amazon.com) and uses it "religiously" for smooth, nourished strands. She also has a genius trick for taming flyaways: "I spray hairspray on a small boar bristle toothbrush (a regular toothbrush also works great!) to lightly brush them down or smooth the hairline," Markle told Birchbox. "This is especially good for a sleek bun when I am off-camera."

Now that Markle and Prince Harry are embracing the spotlight as they prepare for their upcoming nuptials, we’ll be on the lookout for more ways to channel her style and beauty looks. And until then, we’ll be stocking up on these products so we can look our best—you know, just in case we get an invite to the wedding.