The 11 Best Hairstyles for Medium-Length Hair

Long hair is often portrayed as romantic, dreamy, and feminine. Short hair can be fun, edgy, and unique. But if you think there’s anything boring about middle length hair, think again—it’s actually the most versatile length of all. Short enough to play up texture but long enough to weave a braid or two, there are tons of options for those with medium-length hair to make a statement with their strands.

Still not convinced? Check out the shots below for some hairstyle inspo, and don’t be afraid to give one or two try. Pin the rest for later, or challenge yourself to a new look every day!

Fishtail braids

Haven’t worn pigtail braids since pre-K? Consider this a personal challenge to give them another go. Sexy, messy fishtail braids update the old classic, and using thin, clear elastics like these to finish them off keeps things from looking too immature.

Space buns

You don’t need to be at Coachella to rock this trendy look—space buns are an awesome and easy way to make your hair stand out. Gather up two buns at the top of your head and let the rest of your hair flow as shown above, or gather all hair into two low space buns at the nape of the neck for a more subtle take.

Flirty low pony

Tease it, curl it, crimp it, you name it. When it comes to customizing a ponytail, the world is your oyster. Soft waves and a teased crown are the ultimate dreamy date-night combo, but a quick low pony is an easy go-to for errands, gym days, and more.

Beachy waves

Short hair often makes waves appear short and curly, while long hair can sometimes weigh texture down. That’s why medium hair is the perfect length for easy, carefree beach waves that look gorgeous. Whether you use a curling wand or a texture spray, the result is effortless cool.

Upside-down braided bun

Business in the front, party in the back. Experienced braiders can whip up this style in minutes, and the result is a stunning surprise that will literally turn heads.

Pull-through braid

Once you’ve mastered fishtails and French braids, a pull-through braid should be next on your list of styles to tackle. Pull front strands into the braid and leave the rest down like above, or gather the finished product into a pony or bun for an updo version. Once you know the braiding technique, the possibilities are endless.

Ballerina bun

Messy buns are undoubtedly cool, but a perfectly coiffed high bun? So stylish. Use the sock bun method to roll your hair to perfection, or trust your bobby pinning skills to create a topknot flawless enough that real ballerinas will envy you.

Sleek ponytail

Nothing says polished like a shiny, smooth pony—plus, throwing one up takes just seconds. Use a hairbrush to smooth out the base of your pony for a simple and chic look, and don’t be afraid to get creative and add in braids, curls, or whatever else piques your interest.

Smooth and straight

Don’t let Instagram fool you into thinking you need to be crafting perfect curls on a daily basis. There’s nothing cooler than sleek, shiny, straight hair, and this length is perfect to make sure your simplicity looks intentional.

Low messy chignon

A bun doesn’t always have to make a major statement to look stunning—a soft and sweet knot at the nape of the neck takes seconds and looks fantastic.

Half-up bun

If a full bun isn’t your style, a half-up bun will be your savior. Try a beachy knot like this for your day-to-day adventures, or a super high topknot and straight hair for a night out twist.