If you’re convinced the best beauty products come with a hefty price tag, Amazon has proof to the contrary. The massive retailer offers an abundance of mascara options (including luxury and indie brands), but seems to continuously have an affordable pick taking the top spot as Amazon’s number one best-selling mascara.

The latest drugstore mascara to grab the coveted number one ranking is Maybelline Volum’ Express New York The Colossal Mascara ($3 was $8; amazon.com). The iconic yellow tube is a favorite of Amazon shoppers and has already racked up over 1,700 positive reviews for giving users enviably luscious lashes in just one coat.

Available in two shades of black, the powerful, opthamologist-tested formula is infused with collagen to give your lashes nine times the volume without adding unsightly clumps or extra weight. When applied with the brand’s signature “Big Shot” applicator—a volumizing brush with wavy nylon bristles that coat every last lash—you get an instantly bold look that rivals falsies.

You won’t have to worry about your eye makeup smudging or budging throughout the day, as the formula was developed to last up to 18 hours. But if you’re planning to spend a few hours poolside or skiing down the slopes, you can also opt for the same mascara in a waterproof variety.

Along with Amazon’s most desirable ranking, this Maybelline mascara also a plethora of reviews calling it “the best mascara”, and multiple users said it’s been their favorite mascara for years. Even adventurous beauty gurus eager to try out the latest thing always find themselves coming back to this high-impact formula.

“Every year or so I get the itch to try a new mascara,” says one devoted product tester, “And every time I go back to this one without finishing out the new tube. It comes off easily, doesn't clump, and can be layered for more dramatic or everyday wear. The brush is very user friendly and has a great tip to the end for catching the lashes at the end of your eye and by your tear duct. I hope they keep making this stuff forever.”

Another five-star reviewer confirmed their adoration: “My favorite go-to drugstore mascara. I have a thing for purchasing new mascaras and fall prey to their lures of greatness—yellow tube colossal is the ONLY one that hasn't hit the trash can AND gets repurchased. I keep Waterproof and Regular on hand at all times!”

To top it all off, the mascara is currently marked down in the “glam back” colorway to just $3, over 50% off the regular retail price. There’s also a limited-time deal on the classic black formula, which is on sale for only $4 right now. Either way, you’ll be scoring a new tube of Amazon’s best mascara for the price of a cup of coffee—and not the expensive Starbucks kind either.

