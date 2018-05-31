This Mauve Graphic Eye Look Will Get You Out of Your Makeup Rut

And it only takes a literal minute to do.
If your makeup routine is begging for something fresh, but you’re a little nervous about venturing beyond your comfort zone, you’ve come to the right place. The tutorial above, created by the amazing Kyriaki Savrani, will show you how to create a gorgeous graphic eye in under a minute. It’s just what you need to make a statement at your next black-tie wedding, or to simply glam up jeans and a blouse for date night.
It’s actually never been easier to play with darker eyeshadows and get a finished, glamorous look (as opposed to something resembling, um, raccoon eyes). And a graphic eye can actually be very versatile, taking you seamlessly from the office to cocktails.
RELATED VIDEO: Here’s How To Rock a Rainbow Eye Shadow Look
For a daytime look, hold off on the eyeliner (stop after step 4). When you’re about to leave work at the end of the day, just add eyeliner in a “c” shape and continue to blend and intensify the moody look—and you’re ready for happy hour.
Step 1: With a brush, work a dark purple shadow into your eye crease, outer corner, and lash line.
Step 2: Dab a shimmery mauve onto the inner corner of the eye and entire lid.
Step 3: Apply a layer of dark purple to the lash line and the crease right above your eyelid.
Step 4: Curl eyelashes and coat them in mascara.
Step 5: Add black liquid liner and trace the dark shadow on the outer corner of your eye in a “c” shape.
Step 6: Blend the dark purple into the “c” shaped eyeliner
Step 7: Layer a shimmery silver on the outer corner of your eyelid.
Step 8: Top the look off with a bit of mauve shadow to the inner corners of your eye.