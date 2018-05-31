This Mauve Graphic Eye Look Will Get You Out of Your Makeup Rut

If your makeup routine is begging for something fresh, but you’re a little nervous about venturing beyond your comfort zone, you’ve come to the right place. The tutorial above, created by the amazing Kyriaki Savrani, will show you how to create a gorgeous graphic eye in under a minute. It’s just what you need to make a statement at your next black-tie wedding, or to simply glam up jeans and a blouse for date night.

It’s actually never been easier to play with darker eyeshadows and get a finished, glamorous look (as opposed to something resembling, um, raccoon eyes). And a graphic eye can actually be very versatile, taking you seamlessly from the office to cocktails.

For a daytime look, hold off on the eyeliner (stop after step 4). When you’re about to leave work at the end of the day, just add eyeliner in a “c” shape and continue to blend and intensify the moody look—and you’re ready for happy hour.

Step 1: With a brush, work a dark purple shadow into your eye crease, outer corner, and lash line.

Step 2: Dab a shimmery mauve onto the inner corner of the eye and entire lid.

Step 3: Apply a layer of dark purple to the lash line and the crease right above your eyelid.

Step 4: Curl eyelashes and coat them in mascara.

Step 5: Add black liquid liner and trace the dark shadow on the outer corner of your eye in a “c” shape.

Step 6: Blend the dark purple into the “c” shaped eyeliner

Step 7: Layer a shimmery silver on the outer corner of your eyelid.

Step 8: Top the look off with a bit of mauve shadow to the inner corners of your eye.