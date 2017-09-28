I Discovered the Perfect Lipsticks to Match My Favorite Fall Lattes (and Have the Pics to Prove It!)

Here's what happened when I combined two of my autumn must-haves: festive drinks and bold lips.

Bella Gerard
September 28, 2017
The best fall lipsticks that match your latte

Leaves changing, temperatures dropping, Pumpkin Spice Lattes everywhere... yep, fall is officially on the way. This trendy drink is as popular as ever (we've even got a PSL workout to burn off the calories), and given all the hype surrounding it, it's basically become a stylish accessory of its own.

But Pumpkin Spice Lattes aren't the only festive cold-weather drink—from Peppermint Mocha to Salted Caramel, there are many other specialty lattes to keep you warm until spring. To complement our favorite coffee drinks, I went on a mission to find the best lip products that match them. After all, Lucy Hale famously matches her lipstick to her shoes, so why not pair lipstick with lattes? 

Each of these shades is as wearable as the accompanying drink is delicious, so you can look chic while you sip. From matte lipstick to shiny glosses, these cute combinations will have you snapping color-coordinated selfies all season long.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pair with: Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in Out Loud ($24; sephora.com)

Pumpkin-inspired beauty is all the rage, and a burnt orange lip is officially in for fall. This deep orange matte shade is a bit more exciting than a classic nude, but still safe enough to rock both day and night.

Crème Brûlée Latte

Pair with: stila Color Balm Lipstick in Savannah ($22; sephora.com)

With its highly pigmented formula, this cool brown lip color has become a staple in my makeup bag. The balm-like texture makes reapplying on-the-go a breeze, perfect for fall activities like hay rides and bonfires.

Peppermint Mocha Latte

Pair with: Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Pioneer ($10; walgreens.com)

A classic red lip will dress up your look any time of year. This pick is affordable, but the results had me feeling like a million bucks. Tip: Selecting a shade that has blue undertones can make teeth look whiter.

Salted Caramel Latte

Pair with: M.A.C. Lipglass in Viva Glam Taraji P. Henson II ($17; maccosmetics.com)

I fell in love with the golden glimmer on this bronzy gloss, which is sheer but still feels vibrant. Not only is the shade amazing, but all profits benefit people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

Hot Chocolate

Pair with: tarte Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint in Fortune ($20; sephora.com)

Not a big coffee fan? For those who prefer hot chocolate, I decided to channel 90s supermodels and give brown lipstick a try. Suitable for all skin tones, this true warm brown dries to a totally matte finish, so you can sip your drink without worrying about smudges.

