Known for her super-fit body, a loyal following on social media, and her own line of plant-based supplements called Tru Supplements, Massy Arias lives an active lifestyle and relies on products that can keep up with her. That's where her new CoverGirl campaign comes in: As a fitness influencer, Arias is no stranger to having all eyes on her—both in and out of the gym. So it makes sense that she would be the perfect model for CoverGirl's new line of sweat-proof staples. In honor of the launch, we caught up with Arias to get her opinion on everything from her go-to workout playlist to her idea of the perfect self-care day.

The first product available from CoverGirl's new line is LashBlast Active Mascara ($9; walgreens.com), which promises 24-hour sweat-proof, smudge-proof, and clump-proof wear. It's also offered in four shades: extreme black, very black, black, and black brown, which is unique for a waterproof mascara at launch. "I am a LashBlast groupie," Arias tells us, adding that "mascara is a must when you have a toddler and aren't sleeping enough each night."

Since mascara is usually the only cosmetic product Arias applies on a daily basis, she also focuses on her skincare routine and makes sure to drink plenty of water. "The moment I stop drinking as much water as I am used to, I see my skin suffering," she says. "It’s dull and it feels rough."

Her other skin secret: regular exfoliation. Arias' favorite product for her weekly scrubbing ritual is Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment ($85; amazon.com).

With a young daughter and busy schedule, Arias doesn't have a ton of free time. But on her "dream day," she tells us she would "start with a massage, get my nails done, get my pedicure, go get an AcuFacial, acupuncture, and maybe take a nap," adding "nothing bothering me and drinking a coconut." Sounds like a pretty perfect day, if you ask us.

Arias also gives great advice. Working towards a goal, or trying to motivate yourself to hit the gym more regularly? "Start small—you can’t go from zero to hero," she says. "You are going to the gym because you love your body, you are not eating healthy because you hate yourself, but because you want to nourish your body and you want to feel better."

As for those days when you struggle to find any motivation? Ask Alexa to cue up a few of Arias' favorite workout songs, such as "You Can Stop Me" by Andy Mineo; "Esta Rico" by Marc Anthony, Will Smith, and Bad Bunny; the Imagine Dragons remix of "Believer" by Kaskade; and anything by M.I.A.

You can also throw on some CoverGirl Active products for a little confidence boost, Arias says. In addition to the mascara, there will be a lightweight foundation that's non-comedogenic, a cooling setting spray that locks in makeup (but is also refreshing!), and a waterproof liquid eyeliner, all of which will be available in January.