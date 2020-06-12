Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's no denying that summer's most popular accessory is the face mask. Whether you like it or not, your mouth and nose are likely going to stay covered during summer's hottest months—which means you're probably going to make some major changes to your beauty routine (buh bye, lipstick).

But just because half of your face will be covered doesn't mean you have to completely give up on your favorite skincare products and makeup routines. Health spoke to makeup artists on the best advice for getting a glam look while still staying safe this summer. And spoiler alert: Dramatic eye makeup is going to be where it's at.

Experiment with pops of color.

Even though you're wearing a sterile-looking mask doesn't mean your look has to play it safe or be dull. Adding a bright pop of color is the perfect way to accentuate your eyes. "With everyone wearing masks, the emphasis is on the eyes," says New York City-based makeup artist Kirsten Sylvester. "There is going to be some very bright, colorful eye makeup this summer. Beautiful neon shades, with some very bold combinations."

And for those who like to stick to their tried-and-true techniques, you can easily edge them up just by swapping your neutral hues for shimmery shades or summer-inspired colors like lime, blue, and coral. "For those who choose the classics such the smoky or cat eye, they can get either of these looks using color as well," Sylvester adds.

People tend to go with more natural, bare-faced looks during the summer months, however masks are changing the beauty game. "Traditionally, makeup for summer gets pared down but eyes are going to stay strong this summer, since the rest of our faces will be covered because of COVID-19," points out New Jersey-based makeup artist Keira Karlin.

"We will see a lot of bright eye liner and shadows as well as more drama and smoke than we normally see in the warmer weather," says Karlin. Her suggestions? Use warm, bright colors this season, like this long-wearing, super pigmented Blende Beauty Custom Eye Shadow ($30; blendebeauty.com) or the Winky Lux Sugar Eyeshadow Palette ($25; winkylux.com).

Give falsies a shot.

If you've previously been on the fence, now is the perfect time to try out fake lashes. While you probably can't get into a salon for lash extensions anytime soon (*sigh*), you can experiment with drugstore falsies and use this time at home to hone your skills.

"I think that this summer’s biggest eye makeup trends will include fake lashes—from individual to lash extensions—and simple liner paired with a dusting of highlight or shimmer on the lids to really make the eyes pop while wearing a mask," Katherine Dorn, a celebrity makeup artist at Pierre Michel Salon in New York City, tells Health.

These DYSILK 5D Mink Eyelashes ($8 for 7 pairs; amazon.com) are a great way to practice your lash-applying skills, since you get plenty of backup pairs in case you mess up.

Image zoom Courtesy of Katherine Dorn

Go big or go home with appliqués.

For some, voluminous lashes and bold shadow just won't cut it. So, another way to add a whimsical touch to your look is with appliqués, including rhinestones and glittery accents. "For the really adventurous makeup wearers, there are always makeup appliqués," notes Sylvester. "They can be used on the face, eyes, or brows."

And if you're wanting to try them out, but are afraid they might be a bit too much, the good news is that there are options for every style aesthetic and quite a few that won't break the bank. "There are stencils, colored rhinestones, small silk flowers, feathers and glitter. The list is as endless as your imagination. The one thing the quarantine does offer is the time to experiment," adds Sylvester.

Don't neglect the rest of your face.

While your focus might be on playing up your eyes this summer, don't forego the rest of your skincare routine. Summer months encourage sweaty and oily skin, and wearing a mask on top of that—trapping dirt, grime, oil, and makeup—can create a perfect storm, causing 'maskne'—or mask acne and irritation.

One of the best things you can do for your beauty routine this summer, is actually pivot your focus to skincare, says Dorn. "Face masks can be irritating and can cause acne—the masks trap dirt and oil in pores—so regular exfoliation and moisturizing products are important to use at night," she explains. And, when you can, skip the foundation and let your skin breathe. Dorn suggests tinted moisturizer as a great alternative for any quick outings: "It's light and will protect the exposed skin from sun damage."

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Tinted Facial Moisturizer ($9; amazon.com) boasts an impressive 4.5 star rating and is an easy way to get a smooth, glowing complexion that still looks natural.