The Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara Is Cheaper on Amazon Than Any Drugstore
Everyone has their own opinion on what constitutes the best mascara. Some shoppers search for dramatic volume, while others prioritize lift and longevity. But this Prime Day, you don't have to choose between the two because there's an option that does it all: the Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara (2 for $8; amazon.com).
The popular mascara was created to give lashes a dramatic look that rivals falsies with length, volume, and curl. Its liquid formula coats lashes without clumping for a fanned out, va-va-voom effect that shoppers say earns so many compliments. Available in four shades, it works on all lash types including short, sparse, and straight. And if you don't believe it, just turn to the more than 46,000 perfect ratings that prove this best-selling pick *actually* lives up to the claims.
Of course, the secret to this "holy grail" mascara isn't just its ophthalmologist-tested formula. The double-sided fanning brush is equally important. Described as a "combo of every wand type," it's slightly curved to hug the lash line and has 10 layers of bristles. This allows it to evenly distribute mascara from root to tip for a more natural look rather than the spidery effect common with many volume-focused brushes (unless you're using one of these top-rated volumizing mascaras).
To buy: Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, 2 for $8; amazon.com
"I have literally used every mascara on the market and always end up coming back," wrote one reviewer who said they found the brush "easy to use" and that the "results were remarkable." They continued: "The product went on easily and smoothly; no clumps, no lumps, even on a second coat. ... After spending God-awful amounts on top name brand stuff, I'm definitely sold on this product. I've never had a mascara go on so nicely first use out of the tube. Astonishing!"
"I absolutely love eyelashes. I used to wear fakes, but now I am always running late, so there is just no time," another raved. "This mascara is the only one I have found that isn't as much as a tank of gas and still makes my lashes look great. The wand separates as you put it on, so you don't have to go back in with a pin and stab yourself multiple times (come on, we all have). I really hope they never discontinue this!"
And if you've somehow made it this far without dropping a tube in your cart, get ready to pull out your credit card. Not only is this mascara typically cheaper on Amazon than in drugstores, it's even more affordable right now. The two-pack is currently an additional 20 percent off for Prime Day, dropping the final price to just over $4 per tube. The kicker? You not only have to be a Prime Member to lock in your purchase (sign-up here), but you'll have to lock in the deal before it disappears at midnight PT tonight. Luckily, the "best lashes" of your life are just a click away.
